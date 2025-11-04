Cargojet Announces Retirement of Co-CEO Jamie B. Porteous

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) today announced the upcoming retirement of Co-CEO and Founding Member Jamie B. Porteous, effective December 31, 2025. After an extraordinary career spanning more than two decades, Jamie will step down from his executive role to spend more time with family and pursue personal passions. To ensure continuity and stability, Jamie will remain with the company as Strategic Advisor until December 31, 2026, continuing to guide key relationships and support the leadership team through this important transition.

As one of Cargojet's founding members, Jamie has been a cornerstone of the company's growth and success. His vision, integrity, and deep understanding of the business helped transform Cargojet from a bold start-up idea into Canada's premier air cargo carrier and a respected global brand. He has been instrumental in building enduring customer partnerships and fostering a culture defined by service excellence, trust, and collaboration.

"Working alongside Ajay Virmani, Founder and Executive Chairman, and Pauline Dhillon, Co-CEO, has been the highlight of my professional life," said Jamie Porteous. "From our earliest days, we shared a common dream - and together, we built a truly Canadian success story from both a transportation and public company perspective. I'm immensely proud of what we've achieved, and deeply grateful to our incredible team, past and present, whose hard work and dedication have made it all possible. "I look forward to this next chapter - spending more time with my family and friends while continuing to support Cargojet in my advisory role and with the confidence in the continued positive stewardship and growth of the business for many more years to come."

"Jamie's impact on Cargojet cannot be overstated," said Ajay Virmani, Executive Chairman. "He has been a trusted partner, a steady hand, and a true ambassador of our values. His leadership and loyalty have helped shape Cargojet's identity and drive its growth for nearly a quarter of a century. Having Jamie remain with us as Strategic Advisor is a tremendous advantage - his insight, experience, and relationships will continue to guide our team as we build on the foundation he helped create. We thank Jamie for his unwavering dedication, wish him and his family every happiness in this next chapter, and look forward to his continued counsel and friendship."

In conjunction with this announcement, Cargojet has issued a separate release introducing its new Chief Executive Officer.

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI, and International Charter services carrying over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates a fleet of 41 freighter aircraft.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

For further information, please contact investor relations at [email protected]