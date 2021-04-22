Cargill Unveils Plans for New Canola Processing Facility in Regina, Saskatchewan

"We are confident in the continued growth and competitiveness of the canola processing industry and look forward to helping farmers access increasing market demand," said Jeff Vassart, President of Cargill Canada. "Through these projects, we're committed to providing a better, more efficient customer experience across our network, making it easier to do business with Cargill."

The new state-of-the-art facility is projected to have an annual production capacity of 1 million metric tonnes and will provide a consistent and fast point of delivery for farmers and end users. This investment will generate approximately 1 million hours of employment throughout the construction phase. Upon completion, the company expects the facility will add approximately 50 full-time positions.

"Saskatchewan is a leader in agriculture production and through investments such as this we are growing our capacity to process these products at home," Premier Scott Moe said. "We welcome this significant investment and look forward to working with Cargill to add value to the canola our producers grow, create local jobs and support Saskatchewan's economic growth."

The Regina, Camrose and Clavet projects build upon the company's work to modernize and expand capacity across its North American oilseeds network. In March, Cargill announced a series of other projects across its U.S. soy processing facilities, valued at $475 million dollars.

Cargill is a global leader in oilseed processing and currently operates two canola crush facilities in Camrose, Alberta, and Clavet, Saskatchewan. In addition, Cargill offers a full suite of solutions for farmers across western Canada – from grain marketing and advisory services to crop inputs and agronomic expertise. The company recently acquired Precision Ag, which operates four crop input retail sites in Saskatchewan.

