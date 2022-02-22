Cargill, Farm Credit Canada and Corteva Agriscience Announce Support for Actua on National Agriculture Day

Canada's agrifood industry demonstrates its growing commitment to increase skill development opportunities for underrepresented youth and support pathways to career opportunities in the sector.



OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Actua today announced new partnerships with Cargill, Farm Credit Canada and Corteva Agriscience that will address the agriculture industry's growing need for a diverse and skilled workforce.

These partnerships offer additional support to Actua's national STEM skill-development programs, which equip youth with critical, in-demand skills and increase their knowledge of the available career opportunities in leading industries, such as the agrifood sector. They also focus on promoting diversity and inclusion in the industry by engaging Indigenous youth, girls, and other underrepresented youth.

"It was Actua's focus on equity, inclusion and diversity which align with our own Corteva Agriscience goals that prompted Corteva to support this project, said Bryce Eger, President, Corteva Agriscience Canada. "Corteva Agriscience has a deep commitment to making agriculture as inclusive as the communities we serve. Through an investment in Actua's Indigenous Youth in STEM program, Corteva is supporting the next generation of Indigenous youth to become leaders in STEM-based industries, including agriculture."

"Our values drive us to put people first. That is why we are working with partners like Actua to invest in inclusion and diversity program that provide girls, Indigenous youth and other vulnerable youth STEM skill-development programs with a focus on this education can be applied in agrifood sector careers," said Connie Tamoto, Cargill's corporate responsibility lead in Canada. "At Cargill, we believe agriculture not only will enable us to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way, but it will also help us close the opportunity gap for children in across Canada."

The growing support shown by the agriculture industry began early last year when Protein Industries Canada announced its co-investment with Actua, Enterprise Machine Intelligence & Learning Initiative (EMILI) and Agriculture in the Classroom Canada (AITC-C) to launch a project, known as the Explore Project, which introduces youth in Kindergarten through Grade 12 to the career opportunities available to them in the plant protein, agrifood and digital agriculture sectors, and builds the skills they need to thrive as future leaders in this space. Now in its second year, the Explore Project is targeted to reach 69,000 youth over three years.

"At Farm Credit Canada (FCC), we believe investing in the next generation is important for the future of Canadian agriculture," said Marty Seymour, FCC's Director of Industry Relations. "Our partnership with Actua focuses on developing essential workforce skills and inspiring Indigenous youth and girls to consider careers in agriculture. We know these programs will have a great impact on strengthening diversity and equity, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to dream, grow and thrive in this dynamic industry."

Protein Industries Canada - one of Canada's five innovation Superclusters - not only made the inaugural investment in the Explore Project but their involvement has been instrumental in opening new avenues for industry collaboration.



"Actua's new partnerships in their youth education programs are a sign not only of their success, but of the significant impact collaboration can have on Canada's plant-based food and ingredients sector," Protein Industries Canada CEO Bill Greuel said. "From our initial co-investment in their project partnership to today's announcement, this collaborative approach has helped to drive increased interest in our sector, increased opportunities for youth and increased opportunities for Canada's small- and medium-sized enterprises. These new partnerships are exactly the sort of connections and sector expansion we hope to see come out of our co-investments, and I look forward to seeing the impact they'll have on our sector."



"Actua is pleased to see so many leading organizations come together to cultivate greater interest for this industry's innovation potential among the next generation of leaders," said Jennifer Flanagan, President and CEO of Actua. "Through these partnerships, Actua's network can further expand the reach and impact of its programs that build the critical skills, knowledge and confidence youth need to lead in the digital agriculture industry."

Learn more about how Actua delivers STEM learning experiences that prepare youth for careers in Canada's most promising industries at actua.ca .

About Actua: Actua is Canada's largest science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) youth outreach network representing over 40 university and college based members . Each year, Actua's growing network of member organizations reach over 350,000 young Canadians in 500 communities nationwide. Actua focuses on engaging underrepresented youth through specialized programs for Indigenous youth, girls and young women, at-risk youth and youth living in Northern and remote communities. Its national InSTEM program reaches over 35,000 Indigenous youth per year in over 200 Indigenous communities. Actua's major funding partners include: Government of Canada, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, RBC Foundation, Suncor Energy Foundation, Protein Industries Canada, TD Bank Group, Microsoft Canada, Finning Canada, Toyota Canada Foundation, Enbridge, NCR Foundation, Cargill, Imperial and Lockheed Martin Canada. For more information about Actua, visit actua.ca .

About Cargill: About Cargill: Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 157 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center .

About Farm Credit Canada: FCC is Canada's leading agriculture and food lender, with a healthy loan portfolio of more than $44 billion. Our employees are dedicated to the future of Canadian agriculture and food. We provide flexible, competitively priced financing, AgExpert management software, information and knowledge specifically designed for the agriculture and food industry. As a self-sustaining Crown corporation, we provide an appropriate return to our shareholder, and reinvest our profits back into the industry and communities we serve. For more information, visit fcc.ca .

About Corteva Agriscience: Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com . Follow Corteva on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .



SOURCE Actua

For further information: Katrina King, Director of Communications, Actua 111 Murray Street, Ottawa ON K1N 5M5, Tel: (613) 234 4137 Fax: 613 234 4779, Email: [email protected] Web: www.actua.ca