Carfuffle Founders Disrupt the Vehicle Market with First-Ever VMS App Experience

"Carfuffle takes the confusion or commotion out of vehicle ownership," Dennis said. "The intent was to create an app that marries consumers and vehicle services all in one place." To accomplish this, Carfuffle offers a suite of vehicle services including mechanical, cosmetic and emergency for all your vehicle needs including handpicked products and competitively priced extended warranties for a variety of vehicle types! (commuter, family, business, modified, electric, hybrid, etc.)

The Carfuffle app allows consumers to book services for their vehicles, purchase Carfax history reports, access their vehicle's value via Canadian Black Book at no additional cost, and store all their vehicle documents in an easily accessible "Virtual Garage". Customers with compatible vehicles can also qualify for three free months of Sirius XM satellite radio.

With Carfuffle, Alex and Dennis have simplified private car buying in an unprecedented way, and in the process, they've become auto industry disruptors whose solutions are resonating to astounding effect. They expect well over 100,000 downloads of the Carfuffle app by December in Ontario alone and then move across Canada!

Carfuffle is well on its way to joining the league of Billion Dollar tech companies alongside of Zocdoc and ClassPass. A sign that Carfuffle's virtual approach to car products and services is delivering on its promise.

The idea first struck Dennis in December 2017, after he noticed the massive gaps on the private side of the automotive business. He brought on two partners and an overseas IT staff, and they tried to marry Carfuffle's technology with its unproven concept. The task was more challenging than Dennis had anticipated, and everyone on the project soon parted ways. But he wasn't ready to give up.

"I couldn't let this one go. The idea and concept kept eating away at me," he said. Dennis shared his ideas with Alex, a trusted friend and colleague. Alex was just as excited about the project as Dennis, and that excitement reinvigorated the project. Together, the duo invested thousands of hours to bring Carfuffle to life.

More than simply offering digitized auto services to consumers, they aimed to achieve something bigger. "We're hoping to streamline vehicle maintenance and educate the consumer when they're buying, selling or servicing their vehicle," Alex said. "And we're bringing them a suite of products at their fingertips to protect their second largest investment – their car!"

On its own, Carfuffle is already an innovative service that's challenging the auto industry's old guard and upending the business. But it's also an all-around car solution that seems tailor-made for this moment. The pandemic has changed how people do things, and the used vehicle market is seeing a surge in interest.

"The trend we're seeing is more and more, keep what you have and fix it, or buy a warranty and hold onto it, rather than going out and buying brand new," Dennis said. Carfuffle is well-suited to address all of these needs and more. Throughout the coronavirus crisis, Carfuffle's certified service centers have remained open as essential businesses.

Thus, where many other businesses have struggled throughout 2020, Carfuffle has seen continued growth. Alex and Dennis see their success as motivation to continue addressing other gaps in the auto industry.

"We have several exciting and innovative products and, especially, services coming in the next 24 months, but we can't let the cat out of the bag just yet, or someone else will be telling you this story, not me!" Alex said.

Despite its early triumphs, it seems Carfuffle is just getting started.

