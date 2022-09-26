CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN, DARRELL MESSERSMITH AS HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY AND OPERATIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. ( TSXV: CSPN) ("CareSpan" or the "Company"), the "Clinic-in-the-Cloud" leader addressing the shortage in primary care and improving the delivery of chronic and urgent care, as well as mental health, today announced the appointment of Darrell Messersmith as its Head of Technology and Operations.

"We are delighted to have Darrell lead CareSpan's next phase of evolution in technology and operations," according to Rembert de Villa, CareSpan Health, Inc. CEO. "Darrell brings a unique combination of clinical, technology and operations leadership experience and depth that we need to take us to the next level in serving our customers and enhancing our leading-edge technology and operations platform."

As Head of Technology and Operations, Darrell will oversee product management, development, maintenance, infrastructure, and technical support for CareSpan's Clinic-in-the-Cloud product. He will also oversee operations for CareSpan and its CareSpan Integrated Networks subsidiary, including billing, credentialing, and account management for clinician-members of American Advanced Practice Network, P.C. and American MedPsych Network, P.A.

Darrell joins CareSpan in 2022 with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare system leadership, working with providers and system leadership to advance clinical care and technology adoption. Darrell is the former VP of Information Technology, CIO and CMIO at Vail Health in Colorado, and prior to that he was CIO at Platte Valley Medical Center in the Denver metro area.

Darrell began his career as a physical therapist and clinical department leader, and brings a patient centered and provider's perspective to technology planning and deployment. His move from clinical systems leadership to technology came in 2010 when he was asked to lead large EMR implementations and technology projects. Since that time, he has successfully led numerous technology initiatives including analytics and decision support, revenue cycle, clinical documentation improvement, EMR optimization, interoperability, and information exchange. Darrell has a strong history as a trusted advisor and thought leader among his peers.

Darrell holds a Master of Science degree in Physical Therapy from Andrews University, a Bachelor of Science in Anatomy and Physiology, and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Walla Walla University. He is a Certified Healthcare CIO and completed the Advisory Board Fellowship for healthcare leaders in 2018.

"I've seen first-hand the excitement of CareSpan's users as we continue to deliver a first-class digital care and electronic health record platform, built specifically for clinicians as they address primary care and behavioral care shortages across the country," said Darrell Messersmith. "From the 2021 release of the ONC-certified CareSpan 2.0 to improvements in support for value-based care, reporting, and user experience, CareSpan has demonstrated its commitment to supporting its member practices in their mission. I'm looking forward to working with our technology and operations teams to continue and accelerate our growth."

About CareSpan Health, Inc.

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company. CareSpan, with its head office in British Columbia, is the parent company of the CareSpan group, which holds a 100% interest in its operating subsidiary, CareSpan Holdings, Inc., a Delaware incorporated company.

CareSpan's proprietary 'Clinic-in-the Cloud' is a clinical workflow driven platform designed by doctors that integrates remote patient monitoring, diagnostic tools, the patient's electronic health record, care collaboration capabilities, patient engagement and e-prescribing and lab ordering. CareSpan's platform seamlessly supports both in-person and virtual/telehealth care. CareSpan is using this platform combined with essential business services to build provider networks across the U.S. that deliver primary and chronic care, and urgent care as well as behavioral health care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which reflect the current expectations of management of the company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including the statements made above with respect to: (i) the evolution of CareSpan's technology and operations; (ii) next level customer service and enhancing the Company's leading edge technology and operations platform; (iii) the role responsibilities of Darrell Messersmith; and (iv) the anticipated acceleration of the Company's growth. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential for", "intend" and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions as at the date of the forward-looking statements are provided, including but not limited to the following: the ability of the Company to execute its growth plans and business strategies; and the ability of the new position to integrate with the Company to help grow the Company. Though management believes that its assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from all or any of the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.

Risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but may not be limited to: general market and economic risk; the ability of the Company's management to execute its strategy; and unexpected or adverse regulatory changes in the healthcare space. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

