CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES - REMBERT DE VILLA APPOINTED CHAIRMAN, AND DARRELL MESSERSMITH AS COO

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) ("CareSpan" or the "Company") announces that Rembert de Villa, currently Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Company has been appointed Chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), concurrent with his role as CEO, replacing John Reardon who is resigning from the Board to focus on his growing number and scope of directorships.

According to de Villa, "I am honored to assume the role and responsibilities of Chairman, following the road John has paved for the Company. John has guided the Board and the Company through transitioning to a focus on enabling primary care and behavioral health clinicians with integrated digital care capabilities to address the underserved. We have benefitted from his wise counsel and deep expertise in digital healthcare technology and information systems. He has also been a great thought partner and mentor to me."

"It was a pleasure to work with the CareSpan Board and management team during the past two years," according to John Reardon, "and I plan to continue to support CareSpan in an advisory capacity going forward."

Additionally, the Board has appointed Darrell Messersmith as Chief Operating Officer. Messersmith, who has been serving as Head of Technology and Operations since October 2021, will assume a broader role, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Company. According to Messersmith, "I am honored by the appointment and delighted to work with the great team at CareSpan. We have an important mission, i.e. to enable better care delivery through our technology, and I am guided by that mission each day. That is what drives me to lead the CareSpan team and make a difference."

The above resignation and appointments are effective immediately.

About CareSpan Health, Inc.

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company. CareSpan, with its head office in British Columbia, is the parent company of the CareSpan group, which holds a 100% interest in its operating subsidiary, CareSpan Holdings, Inc., a Delaware incorporated company.

CareSpan's proprietary 'Clinic-in-the Cloud' is a clinical workflow driven platform designed by doctors that integrates remote patient monitoring, diagnostic tools, the patient's electronic health record, care collaboration capabilities, patient engagement and e-prescribing and lab ordering. CareSpan's platform seamlessly supports both in-person and virtual/telehealth care. CareSpan is using this platform combined with essential business services to build provider networks across the U.S. that deliver primary and chronic care, and urgent care as well as behavioral health care.

