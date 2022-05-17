CareSpan Health Appoints New Director

20+ year technology industry and capital markets veteran, Arinder S. Mahal, joins Board

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) ("Company" or "CareSpan"), enables Nurse Practitioners and Mental Health providers with leading-edge digital technology addressing the shortage in primary care and mental health shortage in the U.S. is pleased to announce the appointment of Arinder S. Mahal to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arinder to the Board of CareSpan. His deep experience in the technology, finance and capital markets complements the skills and experience of incumbent Board members," said John Reardon, Board Chairman of Carespan. "Arinder's 20-plus year career in the technology sector has included roles and experience in executive and operational management, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic advisory and this deep experience and knowledge will certainly provide benefit to the Company and help create value for our shareholders".

Mr. Mahal is Founder and CEO of Antera Inc., a technology-focused merchant bank, and is a board member of, and advisor to, other reporting issuers in Canada. Previously he led the technology investment banking teams at Echelon Wealth Partners, Dundee Capital Markets, and was a Senior Manager at Deloitte Consulting. Arinder has a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Victoria and a MBA from Schulich School of Business, York University.

"I am excited to be part of the CareSpan Health Board of Directors," noted Arinder Mahal. "The Company is at the forefront of transforming the healthcare industry in the US by leveraging its one-of-a-kind fully integrated digital healthcare delivery platform and enabling the Nurse Practitioners and Mental Health professionals to provide care to the underserved – there are over 80 million people that live in areas facing huge shortage of primary care practitioners. After delivering strong validation of its unique business model and record revenues in 2021, I am looking forward to helping the Board and Management Team scale the business and take it to the next level, as it pursues its mission of serving the underserved using digital technology."

About CareSpan

CareSpan is a healthcare technology company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™, that creates unfettered access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health.

In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional network partners, American-Advanced Practice Network and American-MedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages in mental health, as well as primary care.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which reflect the current expectations of management of the company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential for", "intend" and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions as at the date of the forward-looking statements are provided, including but not limited to the following: the ability of the Company to execute its growth plans and business strategies; the ability of the Company to secure new contracts and assignments; the growth of the NPs within CareSpan's network; and the ability of the Company to generate meaningful revenue from such assignments and future engagements. Though management believes that its assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from all or any of the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but may not be limited to: general market and economic risk; any necessary regulatory approvals required (if applicable) for the Company to deliver the services under the Contract; the ability of the Company's management to execute its strategy; unexpected or adverse regulatory changes in the healthcare space; and the ability of all parties to the Contract to fulfill their obligations under the Contract. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Rembert de Villa, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (888) 337-5889, www.carespanhealth.com