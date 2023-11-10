CARESPAN ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) ("Company" or "CareSpan"), is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") held virtually on November 8, 2023.



Votes For Fix the number of directors to be elected at four (4). 99.56 % Election of directors (i) Rembert de Villa 94.09 % (ii) Holger Micheel Sprenger 99.56 % (iii) Sam Toney 94.09 % (iv) Poonacha Machaiah 99.56 % Re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors. 99.56 % *Approval of prior grants under the Company's existing stock option plan. 79.24 % *Approval of the Company's new equity incentive plan. 79.24 %

*Approval was sought from disinterested shareholders of the Company.







A total of 22,862,093 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, which constituted a quorum of shareholders, and represented 48.35% of the 47,282,297 issued and outstanding Common Shares entitled to vote as of October 3, 2023, the record date of the Meeting.

For more information on the matters approved by shareholders at the Meeting, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated October 4, 2023, that is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com).

About CareSpan Health, Inc.

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™, that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. AmericanMedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Rembert de Villa

Director and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "subject to", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions. The actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Except as required by law, CareSpan undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

