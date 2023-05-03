CARESPAN ANNOUNCES MAY 15, 2023 FILING OF AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) (the "Company" or "CareSpan"), announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the related management discussion and analysis, and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial certifications (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings") will not be filed by the required filing deadline of May 1, 2023 (the "Filing Deadline"). The two-week extension is due mainly to an unforeseen later start in scheduling of audit-related activities. The Company, working diligently with its auditors, anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Annual Financial Filings the week of May 15, 2023.

Pursuant to National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), the Company has voluntarily applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order related to the Company's securities to be imposed against the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company to trade securities of the Company (the "MCTO"). The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed. All other securityholders will still be able to trade in the securities of the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed and the MCTO has been revoked, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing default status reports in the form of further press releases every two weeks.

About CareSpan Health

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™ that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

