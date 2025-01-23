CareerCycles releases career check-up program to help professionals explore their next steps

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - CareerCycles (www.careercycles.com), a career management social enterprise, has released a new career check-up program designed to help professionals clarify and improve their career satisfaction with the help of experienced career counsellors.

The CareerCycles Career Check-Up (www.careercheckup.ca) features a private and confidential 75-minute interactive virtual session with a CareerCycles expert, prefaced by a reflective questionnaire to get clients thinking about any specific issues plus gather a sense of work history and goals. This background allows counsellors to maximize the virtual session with targeted conversations that produce a tailored and concrete prescription for next steps that a client can take to improve their career wellness. The program also includes access to the company's narrative reflection platform, Online Storyteller.

As a career professional having served over 2000 clients, CareerCycles founder and practice leader Mark Franklin says that the use of the word "check-up" is very deliberate. "People go to the doctor for regular physical check-ups, so why not do the same for your work health? When workers make time for intentional reflection about their career trajectory, especially with the help of a trained professional, they are able to identify concrete steps to take to ensure that their work aligns with their values."

Franklin notes that adding a career check-up to the company's service offering is very much aligned with the holistic CareerCycles philosophy of career as an integral part of life and self. "As we define it, your 'career' is the full expression of who you are and how you want to be in the world. Changes occur in the cycles of life, so it makes sense to add 'career check-up' to the other tune-ups you schedule into your life."

Rather than burdening a friend or a spouse with career worries, the Career Check-Up allows people to connect with a trained professional whose hundreds of hours of career counselling and familiarity with workplace issues means that they can provide expert counsel on identifying transferable skills and next career steps that utilize those skills, getting concrete about actions that will improve your chances of promotion, or identifying first steps to begin a transition to a new career.

Given that work occupies most adults for over 10,000 days across one's lifespan, a Career Check-Up makes sense as a way for professionals to take charge of their lives and reach for that greater fulfilment, says Leigh Anne Saxe, practice co-lead at CareerCycles. "Many workers today are keen to balance doing well for themselves and doing good in the world, something that CareerCycles counsellors are especially attuned to as they work to gain a sense of clients' strengths and desires, then link them to fulfilling work."

