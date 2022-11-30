CareerBeacon Presents MoveFwd

This event is a catalyst for people leaders to move forward in our new world of work

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - CareerBeacon is proud to bring MoveFwd to Halifax, Nova Scotia, for the company's first-ever event. Talent acquisition expert Tim Sackett will headline the MoveFwd event. He will be joined by more game-changing leaders such as Kevin Yip and Taylor Smith of the world's leading employee experience company, Blueboard, and Ilana Ben-Ari, founder of the award-winning social enterprise 21 Toys.

MoveFwd is designed to be a motivator for existing and aspiring people leaders to move forward post-pandemic.

MoveFwd will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Pier 21, 1055 Marginal Rd, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The full-day event is designed to be a motivator for existing and aspiring people leaders to move forward post-pandemic. It's a realization that things will never be as they were before, so the event will inspire leaders to harness the change, adapt, and move forward to create a better world of work for everyone.

"One of our priorities at CareerBeacon is to lead and participate in the conversation on the future of work in Atlantic Canada. MoveFwd is a chance to reintroduce ourselves to the community and bring in some seriously talented people to share how they tackle leadership challenges and opportunities head-on. While we have global aspirations, Atlantic Canada will always be our home, and MoveFwd is the first of many commitments we are making here."

"Speaking at MoveFwd is a great honour for me," said Tim Sackett. "I am yet to visit Atlantic Canada, and I am excited to see the region and engage with people who are leading incredible companies. I look forward to sharing my experiences in talent acquisition and human resources to inspire others and support progress in the region."

To purchase tickets for this new leadership event and to stay up-to-date on speaker announcements and more, head to www.movefwd.ca. Tier 1 Early Bird Tickets are available until January 30, 2023, so don't wait! All event proceeds will go toward a student bursary fund designed for students with a strong drive toward creating a better tomorrow and planning to attend an Atlantic Canadian post-secondary institution.

About MoveFwd

MoveFwd, presented by CareerBeacon, is a conference for existing and aspiring people leaders. It is designed to create a better world of work through engaging conversations, enlightening speakers, and inspirational moments. For more information, please visit www.movefwd.ca #movefwd2023

About CareerBeacon

CareerBeacon is one of Canada's leading recruitment and talent acquisition sites dedicated to supporting employers in finding and managing fresh new talent and helping job seekers find great career opportunities. For more information, please visit careerbeacon.com.

