CareerBeacon Announces the Acquisition of Ruutly

This acquisition enables companies to highlight their employer brand effortlessly where it matters most: the job posting.

MONCTON, NB, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - CareerBeacon, the leading online recruitment and talent acquisition site in Atlantic Canada, announced today its acquisition of the employer branding platform, Ruutly.

Without extra work by recruiters, Ruutly automatically transforms static text job postings into interactive, delightful candidate experiences whenever a new job is added to a company's ATS. It has been helping big brands such as Indigo, Haleon, GSK, Siemens, and Coachhub bring their job postings to life.

At any given time, Ruutly makes a distinct impression by powering 13,000+ job postings and 4000+ social share images and is currently active in 35+ countries and 12+ languages. Ruutly's visual job posting transformations have improved its clients' quarterly job posting view rates by up to 54% and apply click rates by as much as 152%. CareerBeacon's acquisition of Ruutly's technology and hire of the company's Founder and CEO, Ryan Porter, is its investment in continuing to enlighten recruitment with visual, contextualized job postings that are proven to make better connections with job seekers.

"It was obvious when we met Ryan that he shared our passion for improving the candidate experience in a way that not many others in our industry did. Ryan built a great company with Ruutly that aligns with the goals of CareerBeacon, so we're excited to see the impact this acquisition will have for our customers and job seekers," said Yves Boudreau, CEO of CareerBeacon. "Additionally, Ryan will lead CareerBeacon's development team as Head of Product, so his innovative mindset and commitment to improving the candidate experience will be instrumental to implementing further product enhancements to CareerBeacon."

"Ruutly was built to give employers a scalable way to visually tell their employer brand story in their job postings. This acquisition by CareerBeacon gives Ruutly the ability to do that on a new level. Yves, Benoit, and the team have built some incredible products, and I'm thrilled to join their team and continue working on transforming the way employers show up in their candidate experience," said Ryan Porter, CEO and Founder of Ruutly.

About CareerBeacon

CareerBeacon is one of Canada's leading recruitment and talent acquisition sites dedicated to supporting employers in finding and managing fresh new talent and helping job seekers find great career opportunities. For more information, please visit careerbeacon.com.

About Ruutly

Ruutly is an employer branding platform for talent acquisition and recruitment teams looking to align their job postings with the consumer expectations of candidates. Ruutly empowers employers to create meaningful candidate experiences in every one of their job postings. For more information, please visit ruutly.com.

