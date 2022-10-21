Career HERizons offering free career support and training designed for women

Federally-funded program at Seneca helps women achieve their ambitions

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Women who are looking to advance their career, start their own business or return to the workforce have a new way to obtain the skills and support they'll need, with Seneca's new Career HERizons program.

Offered through HELIX, Seneca's innovation and entrepreneurship incubator, Career HERizons is now offering programs and services tailored to help those who identify as women make achievable plans for the future they want.

"We are #SenecaProud to offer free support and skill-development opportunities to women exploring a new career path," said Chris Dudley, Director, Entrepreneurship, Seneca Innovation. HERizons will also introduce participants to thought leaders and new support networks to help them reach their goals."

Initial Career HERizons offerings include online courses in business English and business math. immersive VR simulation learning and career development sessions. Microgrants for female entrepreneurs will also be available.

Career HERizons is being offered in partnership with College of the Rockies and has been made possible by a $2-million grant from the Government of Canada Women's Employment Readiness pilot program.

Anyone interested in learning more about Career HERizons is invited to register for a virtual information and learning session on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

