Career College Group's Real Estate Salesperson Program Now Enrolling

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Career College Group (CCG), the organization behind Medix College and North American Trade Schools (NATS), is now accepting students into its Real Estate Salesperson Program. Based on the curriculum developed by the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO), the program begins its first intake this July and offers a career-focused path for those pursuing real estate registration in Ontario.

What sets CCG apart is our cohort model with weekly live sessions led by experienced facilitators. These sessions provide structure, accountability, and real-time support, helping more students complete the program successfully.

"Our mission has always been to deliver quality education that leads to employment," said Peter Dykstra, CEO of Career College Group. "We wanted to go beyond teaching real estate theory and offer a process that helps students finish what they start."

The program supports aspiring real estate agents across Ontario through flexible online delivery and a structured cohort model. Students complete all required courses and simulation sessions with the guidance of a dedicated facilitator and the accountability of a peer group.

Our July cohort is currently enrolling, and space is limited.

For more information or to register, visit www.careercollegegroup.com/realestate/

About Career College Group

Career College Group (CCG) is the parent organization of Medix College and North American Trade Schools, providing hands-on, career-focused training across Ontario since 1969. With programs in healthcare, skilled trades, and now real estate, CCG is committed to helping students gain the skills and confidence to succeed in high-demand fields.

