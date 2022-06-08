Caredove and Think Research expand access to Provincial eReferral Network through Hubly Integration Engine in Ontario's Northeast Region

Caredove, Think Research, and CognisantMD integrate their

technologies to improve patient care in Ontario's North East Region.

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, today announced its Hubly integration engine has expanded the Ontario eReferral Program, in partnership with Caredove , to increase access to the Ocean eReferral Network in the northeast region of Ontario.

The expanded partnership, as part of the Ontario eServices Program, advances the provincial vision of an open, standard approach to eReferral interoperability by connecting clinical users with more than 100 additional home and community support service listings in the northeast region of Ontario available through the Caredove eReferral platform. This enables primary care providers to easily find the best service option based on eligibility, availability, and proximity to their patient, send a referral, and optionally book available intake appointments with the relevant staff member at each community-based organization.

With Think's Hubly integrating Caredove service listings within CognisantMD's Ocean eReferral Network, clinicians can refer patients to relevant, local community organizations directly from their EMR. This saves clinicians time and allows them to use patient data more efficiently, instead of manually entering it for each referral. Clinicians can also easily track referral status within the system, access reporting and analytics throughout the referral lifecycle, and be assured that their patients are aware of the next steps of their healthcare journey.

Think CEO Sachin Aggarwal said, "Think's mission is to use technology to improve access to healthcare and provide clinicians with the tools they need to improve efficiencies, and this expansion delivers on that. We are proud to partner with companies like Caredove to improve healthcare equity in Ontario and across Canada."

Caredove CEO Jeff Doleweerd said, "Caredove makes it easy for community based organizations to receive all their referrals, from the public, other community agencies, and primary care clinicians in one inbox. This integration enhances the ease with which primary care clinicians using Ocean can make referrals and send and receive patient information, improving the process for everyone."

About Think Research

Think is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com

About the Ontario eServices Program

The Ontario eServices Program delivers digital services (eConsult and eReferral are the first initiatives in the scope of the program) that support clinical workflows and facilitate smoother transitions in care and an improved patient experience. The Ontario eServices Program is co-led by the Ontario eConsult Centre of Excellence (eConsult COE) and the eHealth Centre of Excellence (eCE) and is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH). For more information, visit eServicesProgramOntario.ca .

