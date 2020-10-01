Carebook Technologies Inc. Announces Completion of Reverse Takeover of Pike Mountain Minerals Inc.

- Commencement of Carebook trading on the TSX-V anticipated the week of October 5, 2020, under the symbol "CRBK"

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian digital health company, announced today that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Pike Mountain Minerals Inc. ("Pike") involving a three-cornered amalgamation of Carebook, Pike and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pike ("Pike Subco").

The business combination resulted in, among other things, (i) the reverse takeover of Pike by the former securityholders of Carebook, (ii) Pike changing its name to "Carebook Technologies Inc." (the "Resulting Issuer") and (iii) the anticipated listing of the Resulting Issuer's common shares (the "Resulting Issuer Common Shares") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") (the "Transaction").

In connection with the Transaction, and as previously announced, Carebook had raised private placement financings in the aggregate amount of C$21,000,000 (the "Private Placements") led by Canaccord Genuity.

As previously disclosed, Carebook received conditional approval from the TSX-V on September 25, 2020 for the listing of the Resulting Issuer Common Shares on the TSX-V.

Subject to the Resulting Issuer fulfilling the customary listing conditions imposed by the TSX-V, and following the issuance by the TSX-V of its final bulletin in respect of the Transaction, trading in the Resulting Issuer Common Shares is expected to commence on the TSX-V under the symbol "CRBK" on or about October 6, 2020.

"The Carebook team has worked diligently over the past several months on closing the reverse takeover in anticipation of an upcoming listing on the TSX-V," said Pascale Audette, Chief Executive Officer of Carebook. "Our mandate to transform the global health industry with our powerful digital platform is strengthened with this additional capital generated by the private placement. With these new resources behind us, we will continue to lead the way to provide accessible, connected health for companies and individuals."

Under the Transaction, Carebook and Pike Subco amalgamated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and the amalgamated entity continued as wholly-owned subsidiary of Pike.

In addition, Pike consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares ("Pike Common Shares") on the basis of one new Pike Common Share for every 13.187 existing Pike Common Shares.

For additional information about the Transaction, please refer to Pike's press releases dated June 26, 2020, August 7, 2020 and September 28, 2020, as well as its management information circular dated August 7, 2020 and the listing application on Form 2B dated September 28, 2020 submitted by Carebook (the "Listing Application"), each of which is available under the Resulting Issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Further information regarding the Resulting Issuer and its business, the Private Placements and the Resulting Issuer's outstanding security data as of completion of the Transaction is available in the Listing Application.

The board of directors of the Resulting Issuer consists of five directors: Dr. Sheldon Elman (Executive Chairman and Director), Josh Blair (Vice Chairman and Director), Dr. Philippe Couillard (Director), Anne-Marie Bouchard (Director) and Stuart M. Elman (Director).

Investor Relations Services Agreement

The Company announced today it has entered into an investor relations services agreement (the "Services Agreement") with LodeRock Advisors Inc. ("LodeRock"), pursuant to which LodeRock will provide Carebook with strategic investor relations and capital markets communications services.

LodeRock is a group of senior capital markets communications executives who develop and execute communications programs in order to help companies achieve their capital markets objectives, and capture the full potential of their public listing.

Pursuant to the terms of the Services Agreement, Carebook will pay LodeRock a monthly retainer fee of $12,000. Carebook has no prior professional relationship with LodeRock, and as of the date of this release, LodeRock does not own or control any securities of the Company.

About Carebook

Built on a powerful health platform, Carebook creates highly engaging, customer-centric digital products for pharmacies, insurance providers, governments, businesses, and more. Based in Montreal, and run by a senior management team and Board with significant health and digital experience, Carebook's core is science and technology, its philosophy is people-first, and its goal is accessible, connected health for everyone. Additional information can be found at www.carebook.com.

For further information: Carebrook Investor Relations Contact: Adam Peeler, Loderock Advisors, Email: [email protected]; Carebrook Media Contact: Valérie Lavoie, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, Telephone: (438) 885-9135

