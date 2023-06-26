Carebook Technologies Annual General Meeting Reminder

Shareholders are reminded to vote their common shares prior to the proxy voting deadline of 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 27, 2023

Carebook announces termination of Market-Making Agreement with VLP

Carebook announces departure of Mathieu Lampron, CPO and COO

MONTREAL, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions, reminds its shareholders (the "Shareholders") that its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on June 29, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern time), solely by means of remote communication via live webcast, rather than in person, at the time and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 16, 2023, available under Carebook's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Carebook shareholders are encouraged to read the Management Information Circular filed in connection with the Meeting in detail and cast their votes prior to the proxy voting deadline.

Carebook's board of directors and management recommend that shareholders VOTE FOR all proposed resolutions.

How to participate and vote during the live webcast at the Meeting

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can virtually attend, participate, vote or submit questions at the virtual Meeting online via webcast at the following link https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1502/

To ensure a smooth process, the Company is asking registered participants to log in to the Meeting by 08:15 a.m. (Eastern time) on June 29, 2023. To access the Meeting, use the link above, click on "I have a control number" and enter your 12-digit control number or username along with the password "carebook2023" (case sensitive).

If you do not wish to participate at the Meeting, you are encouraged to vote your shares by proxy prior to the proxy voting deadline.

Non-registered (beneficial) Shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxy holders and other stakeholders of the Company may attend the Meeting via webcast but will not be permitted to vote during the Meeting or ask questions at the conclusion of the Meeting.

How to vote online

Registered shareholders can vote online in advance of the meeting via the following link prior to 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 27, 2023

https://www.voteproxyonline.com

Non-registered Shareholders are encouraged to contact their intermediary for voting instructions.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have questions about the meeting resolutions or need assistance voting may contact the Chief Financial Officer of the Company by phone at (450) 977-0709 or by email at [email protected].

Termination of Market-Making Agreement with VLP

Carebook further advises that effective March 28, 2023, the Company has terminated the services of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. as a market-making service provider. It is currently anticipated that the Company will not be seeking a replacement to act in the capacity of market-making service provider.

Departure of Mathieu Lampron , CPO and COO

Mathieu Lampron, Carebook's Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer, has announced that after nearly 7 years with Carebook, he is leaving the Company effective June 23, 2023, to pursue another opportunity. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Lampron for his contribution during those years, and wishes him well in his future endeavours. It is currently anticipated that Mr. Lampron's former responsibilities will be assigned to existing Carebook team members and that the Company will not be seeking a replacement chief product officer or a replacement chief operating officer in the near future.

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc. ("InfoTech"), a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc. ("CoreHealth"), owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create a comprehensive digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and are listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1."

www.carebook.com

For further information contact:

Carebook Investor Relations Contact:

Olivier Giner, CFO

Email : [email protected]

Telephone: (450) 977-0709

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Carebook, its subsidiaries and their business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this release include statements concerning the lack of a market-maker for the Company and the duties of the recently departed CPO and COO. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Carebook and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Carebook believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on currently available information and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of Carebook, management's ability to identify attractive M&A opportunities, management's ability to successfully integrate the Company's completed acquisitions and to realize the synergies of such acquisitions, management's ability to successfully complete product studies, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition, management's ability to achieve profitability for the Company, as well as the risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 a copy of which can be found on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Carebook has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Carebook does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Carebook Technologies Inc.