Carebook's CoreHealth Announces METRO Inc. Partnership

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CoreHealth ("CoreHealth"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Carebook Technologies Inc. (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XFRA: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions, is pleased to announce a binding agreement, signed on August 19th, 2022, for the provision of digital health and well-being solutions with METRO Inc. ("Metro"), (TSX: MRU), a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario.

Michael Peters, Carebook CEO, comments, "We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with METRO, one of Canada's leading grocery and pharmacy retailers. The chance to work with METRO is a unique opportunity for CoreHealth to showcase the flexibility of our platform as it adapts to new markets and continues to deliver solutions that improve health and wellbeing". Continues Mr. Peters, "CoreHealth will be supporting METRO's transformational initiatives in the industry, promoting the health and well-being of Canadians in new ways."

"CoreHealth's digital platform will complement our health and wellness initiatives that are tailored to the individual customers" says Alain Champagne, President The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc., a subsidiary of METRO. "We are excited with the ability of the platform to add value to our customers across our food and pharma banners and ties well with our purpose of nourishing the health & wellbeing of the communities that we serve" says Alain Tadros, Vice-President Marketing, METRO Inc.

About CoreHealth by Carebook

CoreHealth's advanced wellness platform brings together industry leading technology to build custom and turn-key health and wellness solutions for Fortune 10 & 500 companies. In 2021, CoreHealth was acquired by Carebook Technologies, a publicly-traded organization delivering digital health, wellness, and pharmacy solutions. For more information visit www.corehealth.global .

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc., a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc., owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create a comprehensive digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and are listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1."

About Metro Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca .

