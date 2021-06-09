Caregiver Solution Now Available on Pharmacy Platform; Co-selling Partnership with Microsoft Commercial Marketplace Announced

MONTREAL, June 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian digital health company offering innovative digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers and insurers, today announced that its newly developed Caregiver Solution is officially available to global markets outside Canada. At the same time, Carebook also announced its co-selling partnership with Microsoft's Commercial Marketplace. This partnership represents an important opening of additional sales channels for Carebook's Digital Pharmacy Solution.

Caregiver Solution Now Available on Pharmacy Platform

Innovation has been greatly accelerated over the past year at Carebook Technologies. As part of Carebook's Pharmacy platform, the Caregiver feature is integrated into an all-in-one, 360-degree experience that includes medication management, loyalty and rewards integration, health and wellness, communication (push notifications), E-commerce integration, and more. For their people-in-care, Caregivers will have the ability to fill, refill, and renew prescriptions, log and track health information, view metrics, and encourage adherence.

Co-selling Partnership with Microsoft Commercial Marketplace

Carebook's Digital Pharmacy Platform is now available on Microsoft's Commercial Marketplace. The Microsoft Commercial Marketplace provides companies with unparalleled exposure to four million monthly active users that shop on the site. With this important listing (https://lnkd.in/g2u6hNa), Carebook's Pharmacy Solution will be available for purchase and marketed through Microsoft's global sales and partner ecosystem channels.

"Innovation and technology are key pillars at Carebook," commented Pascale Audette, CEO of Carebook. "Our Caregiver Solution is a great example of the type of development work that we are doing to address important and growing areas of demand in the marketplace. At the same time, our partnership with Microsoft's Commercial Marketplace is a perfect example of our aggressive go-to-market approach as we focus on opening additional sales channels for our Pharmacy Solution. We have identified significant opportunities for growth within the global pharmacy vertical and look forward to continuing to innovate and provide solutions that will allow pharmacies to offer the latest technology to its customers."

About Carebook Technologies

Our core is science. Our solutions are accessible. Our mission is to empower people.

Built on a powerful health platform, Carebook creates highly engaging, customer-centric digital solutions for pharmacies, insurance providers, individuals, and employers. Based in Montreal and led by a world-class team and Board with extensive global business and healthcare industry experience, Carebook's core is science and technology, its philosophy is people-first, and its goal is accessible, connected health for everyone. On April 6, 2021, Carebook announced the closing of its acquisition of InfoTech Inc., doing business as Wellness Checkpoint®. InfoTech is a recognized global leader in health and productivity risk management. InfoTech's proprietary software platform Wellness Checkpoint, IP and metrics are supported by advanced analytics and focus on employees' physical health, mental health and well-being, and their impact on work and business effectiveness. InfoTech's significant international client base will contribute to the growth of Carebook's global footprint. With the acquisition of InfoTech, Carebook is now serving over 1.5 million users. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK" and the company's shares also trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol CRBKF and Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol PMM1.

www.carebook.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Carebook, its subsidiaries and their business, including regarding the potential synergies from the InfoTech acquisition, the potential growth prospects of Carebook and its subsidiaries, and Carebook's products and technologies. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Carebook and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Carebook believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the failure to obtain regulatory approvals, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of Carebook, management's ability to successfully integrate the Company's contemplated and completed acquisitions and to realize the synergies of such acquisitions, management's ability to successfully complete product studies, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition, as well as the risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and described under the heading "Item 21 – Risk Factors" in the Listing Application of the Company dated September 28, 2020, each of which can be found on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Carebook has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Carebook does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, the current situation and future developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic could cause certain of the assumptions and information set forth herein or the fact that on which such assumptions are based to differ materially from previous expectations including in respect of demand for our products, supply chain and availability of materials, mobility and shipping of materials and or products, access to debt and equity capital and other factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Carebook Investor Relations Contact: Jeffrey Kadanoff, CFO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (514) 502-1135; Carebook Media Contact: Nick Clements, VP, Marketing, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (250) 575-2360

