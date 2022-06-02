Carebook Announces Stock Option Grant to Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, June 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBKL) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XETR: PMM1) a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions, today announced the grant of 250,000 stock options on June 1, 2022 to Mr. Olivier Giner in consideration for his appointment as Carebook's Chief Financial Officer. Each stock option entitles Mr. Giner to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Common Share. The stock options will vest in equal installments on an annual basis on the first, second and third anniversary of the date of grant, and will expire on June 1, 2032.

Following these grants, the Company has a total of 5,947,494 stock options outstanding (and 290,285 Common Shares remain available for future issuance under the Company's stock option plan).

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc., a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc., owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create a comprehensive digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1."

www.carebook.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

For further information: Carebook Investor Relations Contact: Olivier Giner, CFO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (416) 543-0555