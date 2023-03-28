Carebook Announces Director Changes

MONTREAL, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions, today announced that technology executive Josh Blair has resigned as a director of the Company, in order to focus on his other roles as an executive or board member of several private and public Canadian and global businesses. Josh's resignation will be effective immediately. Carebook wishes to thank Josh for his contributions to Carebook's Board of Directors and its Audit Committee since his initial appointment in October 1, 2020.

The directors of the Company have appointed Mr. Domenic Pilla to succeed Mr. Blair as a director of the Company.

"Mr. Pilla brings with him nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the health care sector, in areas such as community pharmacy, pharmaceutical distribution and sales management, specialty health networks, chronic disease management and adherence and health information technology. Mr. Pilla has been acting in an advisory capacity to the Company for several years and is well known to Carebook. His deep understanding of Carebook's business and his industry experience make him the perfect candidate for this role. We are grateful to have him join as a board member, and look forward to working together to advance Carebook's mission," said Sheldon Elman, Executive Chairman of the Board of Carebook.

In recent years, Mr. Pilla led McKesson Canada (a wholly-owned subsidiary of McKesson Corporation), serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2016 to 2020. He also acted as President and Chief Executive Officer of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation from 2011 to 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Pilla held various leadership positions with McKesson Canada, RNG Group Inc., and Petro-Canada. Mr. Pilla graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering.



Alasdair Younie, who has been a director of the Company since November 2021, has also been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board instead of Mr. Blair.

Mr. Younie is a director of ICM Limited, a joint manager of UIL Limited, a London Stock Exchange listed investment company. He currently serves as a Director for Allectus Capital Limited, West Hamilton Holdings Limited, and Somers Limited, where he also oversees operations. He previously worked within the corporate finance division at Arbuthnot Securities Limited in London. Mr. Younie is a graduate of Bristol University, and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc., a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc., owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create a comprehensive digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and are listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1."

