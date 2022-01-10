Carebook's CoreHealth Assessment Tool Integrates with LifeLabs' MyCareCompass to Support Over Six Million Customers

MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions, announced today that they will be working with LifeLabs, Canada's largest community medical laboratory network, to deliver valuable insights to LifeLabs' MyCareCompass customers through integration with Carebook's CoreHealth Assessment Tool. This multi-year licensing agreement will deliver even greater value to LifeLabs' customers, empowering them to conveniently manage their healthcare through MyCareCompass.

The CoreHealth Assessment Tool is an innovative solution that can integrate with existing digital systems to provide a greater understanding of immediate and long-term health care needs of users. Through integration with LifeLabs' free and secure MyCareCompass portal, over six million users will have access to personalized insights from the CoreHealth solution. These easily accessible insights are critical in supporting better healthcare outcomes for customers.

"We are very pleased to form a relationship with LifeLabs, a critical pillar of Canada's healthcare community," stated Michael Peters, CEO of Carebook. "Our two companies share a commitment to empowering individuals to take control of their health journeys. This agreement represents a confirmation of the incredible value we provide to organizations as they assist their consumers in identifying underlying health and wellness concerns. Properly assessing the underlying challenges individuals are facing is the first step in providing targeted specific relief and being responsive to the needs of individuals; empowering them to make better choices for their health care."

"We are excited to partner with Carebook to provide greater access to personalized healthcare insights through our trusted MyCareCompass digital solution," said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. "We are committed to these partnerships that turn insights into improved healthcare outcomes for our customers. We look forward to continuing to enhance our digital health care solutions to empower our customers to live their best life."

About Carebook Technologies Inc.

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc., a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc., owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create an end-to-end digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1."

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada's leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually.

LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Carebook, its subsidiaries and their business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Carebook and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Carebook believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including the risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and described under the heading "Item 21 – Risk Factors" in the Listing Application of the Company dated September 28, 2020, each of which can be found on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Carebook has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Carebook does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, the current situation and future developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic could cause certain of the assumptions and information set forth herein or the fact that on which such assumptions are based to differ materially from previous expectations including in respect of demand for our products, supply chain and availability of materials, mobility and shipping of materials and or products, access to debt and equity capital and other factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Carebook Technologies Inc.

For further information: Carebook Investor Relations Contact: Jeffrey Kadanoff, CFO, Email : [email protected], Telephone: (514) 502-1135