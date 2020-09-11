Care Partners are not Visitors: Access to Long-Term Care Homes Essential for Resident, Care Partner Wellbeing, says Alzheimer Society

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Alzheimer Society of Ontario is encouraged by a recent visitor policy from the Ministry of Long-Term Care, which clearly establishes the right of residents to welcome a care partner into their home, even during an outbreak. Any remaining restrictions on care partner access must be based solely on resident safety, and not on surmountable obstacles such as PPE and/or staff shortages.

Care partners are so much more than visitors. Restricting access to family members and friends in long-term care not only removes a vital social connection, but also directly impacts the physical and mental wellbeing of both residents and care partners.

"Care partner access cannot be treated as an inconvenience", says Cathy Barrick, Alzheimer Society of Ontario CEO. "Every decision affecting care partner access must be founded on the respect, dignity, and individuality of residents".

More information is available in an Alzheimer Society of Ontario position statement, Care Partners are not Visitors: Access to Long-Term Care in the "New Normal": http://bit.ly/carepartners-notvisitors

SOURCE Alzheimer Society of Ontario

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]