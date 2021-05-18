Care packages for seniors deliver small but mighty gesture

Leading home care technology provider offers 'human touch' to isolated seniors and thanks frontline staff

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - In an effort to combat social isolation as public health restrictions continue in Ontario and Quebec, AlayaCare, which helps home and community care agencies deliver better health outcomes through technology, and Giving Care Deserves Care, is joining forces with SPRINT Senior Care and Acclaim Health to send care packages to seniors in need.

Volunteers from the participating organizations will reach out to seniors in need across Ontario and Quebec to say 'hello' and offer emotional support. Volunteers are expected to reach over 3,000 seniors via phone and will send care packages to let seniors know they're not alone.

Care packages will come complete with new socks c/o Sock Footage, tea packages c/o DAVIDsTEA, personalized notes, and additional cards to encourage others to pass the caring message forward. For every pair of socks delivered, another pair will be donated to homeless shelters and community care organizations across the Greater Toronto Area.

"We started AlayaCare because we wanted to help aging Canadians receive quality, consistent home and community care," said Adrian Schauer, CEO & Founder, AlayaCare. "Our technology connects people with the information they need to deliver better health outcomes. More often that's sharing health data, but sometimes the best way to improve a lonely senior's day is by calling to say 'hello' and offering something that many of us take for granted – like a new pair of warm socks."

Seniors will be identified via the AlayaCare software platform, which is widely used by home and community care clients in Ontario, as well as in Quebec.

"Our seniors have been tremendously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many disconnected from their social communities for more than a year," says Stacy Landau, CEO, SPRINT Senior Care. "AlayaCare and Giving Care Deserves Care's care package initiative will support these individuals and remind them that they are part of a caring community."

In addition to supporting seniors in need, AlayaCare and Giving Care Deserves Care are also recognizing volunteers, frontline staff, and caregivers for their tireless efforts and dedication during the pandemic.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to end software platform for home and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle from referrals and intake to billing and payroll and beyond. Combining traditional in-home and virtual care solutions, the AlayaCare Cloud platform enables care providers across the world to propel towards innovation and healthcare of the future. AlayaCare was founded in 2014.

About Giving Care Deserves Care

Giving Care Deserves Care is a not-for-profit foundation that was established during the COVID-19 outbreak based on the principle of acknowledgment. With a mission to demonstrate appreciation to Canada's essential frontline workers and battle senior social isolation, Giving Care Deserves Care distributes Thank-you cards, gifts, care packages and more, to encourage inspire others to give thanks and show their care.

