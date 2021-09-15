CarDoor Raises $3M for Continued Development of Canada's Fastest Growing Online Car Retailer

Launched in July 2021 in Toronto, CarDoor's online approach to selling cars simplifies the car buying process by offering a complete online buying and delivery concierge service to consumers. Consumers can browse a wide selection of high-quality vehicles at competitive prices and use the platform's end-to-end online e-commerce purchase experience which includes trade-ins, financing, and insurance. CarDoor also offers at-home test drives and free delivery with a standard 14-day money back guarantee, 90-day bumper to bumper warranty, and a 60-day exchange program on all vehicles.

"We make car shopping easy. CarDoor is designed to make the consumer's car-buying experience enjoyable from start to finish." said Matt McKenzie, Co-Founder and CEO of CarDoor. "We strive to offer complete peace-of-mind with each purchase and this new round of funding will enable us to grow and take the platform to the next level. We're excited to expand the CarDoor experience and platform offerings to Canadian's coast to coast in the near future."

CarDoor partners with premium dealers to ensure an extensive offering of high-quality vehicles. The free online marketplace platform enables dealers to list their inventory and participate in the digital retailing space without an additional investment in technology.

"Framework Venture Partners is thrilled to be partnering with CarDoor and supporting their next stage of growth. Our team has surveyed the North American landscape of e-commerce enabled car dealers and we believe CarDoor represents a unique and powerful model providing buyers with selection and unparalleled convenience." Said Peter Misek, Co-Founder and Partner of Framework.

The CarDoor platform and experience has been built with consumer wants and needs in mind. CarDoor focuses on ensuring the consumer has a positive experience as buying a car is often the largest purchase one makes all while catering to the transitioning buying habits of so many Canadians.

"Our experience with CarDoor was professional, easy and enjoyable. The complete online experience worked very well, and our family is thrilled with our new car. We'll absolutely be recommending CarDoor to our friends and family." said Daina Wilkinson, CarDoor customer.

About CarDoor

CarDoor is a Toronto-based technology company that is transforming the way people buy cars. CarDoor offers high-quality certified vehicles at great prices through a fully online customer experience. At CarDoor.ca, customers browse inventory online, buy the car that's right for them, trade-in their current vehicle, and enjoy effortless at-home delivery. CarDoor is committed to making the car shopping easy for all Canadians.

