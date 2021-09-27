VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cardinal Health Canada (NYSE: CAH) today announced an employee vaccination requirement policy as part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard employees, customers and the Canadian Healthcare system against COVID-19.

With recent and pending provincial government directives and customer protocols in Canada, Cardinal Health Canada is committed to a goal of having all employees vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 2022. This vaccination policy and commitment to safety extends to prospective new employees—regardless of role or location.

"Vaccination is the most effective defense to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and to protect broader public health," says Russell Schuster, President, Cardinal Health Canada. "We felt strongly this was not only the right decision to make for the safety of our employees, but to stand in solidarity with our healthcare customers and as a responsible employer in Canada."

Cardinal Health Canada manufactures and distributes medical and surgical products, as well as provides clinical and supply chain solutions across the continuum of healthcare, supporting 95 percent of hospitals and over 4,000 long-term care, retirement and assisted living homes across Canada.

Cardinal Health Canada is committed to an accessible, inclusive, and barrier free workplace and to providing reasonable accommodations for persons protected under human rights legislation.

About Cardinal Health Canada

Cardinal Health Canada manufactures and distributes medical and surgical products, as well as provides clinical and supply chain solutions across the continuum of care to support the Canadian healthcare system. They are headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with eight distribution centers and one manufacturing facility across the country. Cardinal Health Canada is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cardinal Health, Inc. Learn more at www.cardinalhealth.ca.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 35 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at www.cardinalhealth.com.

