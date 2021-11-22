CardiAI launches COVID-19 testing facility at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport

CardiAI specializes in innovative healthcare technology and development centered on patient care and medical services. The Canadian company is currently operating COVID-19 testing laboratories in Calgary, Vancouver, and Mississauga to offer PCR, antibody and rapid antigen tests. CardiAI's latest COVID-19 testing expansion lands at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to help air passengers smoothly fulfill their testing requirements for travel.

"CardiAI's new testing site at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport offers travellers a convenient location to obtain COVID-19 tests needed for travel," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "The pandemic has changed our industry and the addition of CardiAI assists travellers in meeting current testing requirements for international travel at a fair market price, while also opening the door for future services to serve the community."

The new COVID-19 testing facility will be located inside the terminal building on the Departures Level at the far east end past the airline check-in counters. The site will support an array of different COVID-19 tests, including some with same-day results available, and will be open for walk-ins as well as scheduled appointments.

"This opportunity to begin operating out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport opens the door for us to share our cost-effective, highly accurate and wide-ranging testing services with a new market to help further mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Founder and CEO of CardiAI. "We look forward to playing a critical role in helping those looking to travel receive the results they need to enter select regions, gain piece of mind and help us continue to work together to get ahead of the curve of this virus."

CardiAI will be open seven days a week inside the terminal between 3:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for rapid antigen testing at $59 per test plus GST and Monday to Friday for RT-PCR testing at $149 per test plus GST. More information about the services CardiAI provides can be found on their website under the Winnipeg Lab section. To book an appointment or ask a question related to COVID-19 testing, contact CardiAI by email at [email protected] or call toll-free at 1(800) 403-8122.

SOURCE Winnipeg Airports Authority Inc.

For further information: For interviews, please contact: Tyler MacAfee, Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, Winnipeg Airports Authority, Media line: 204.992.2791; Patrick Kirkwood, Vice President Sales, Marketing and Investor Relations, CardiAI, Phone: 403.860.5683

