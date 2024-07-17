Carbonova Announces Executive Management Appointment

CALGARY, AB, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Carbonova, a leader in sustainable materials produced from greenhouse gas emissions, announced today the appointment of Dr. Todd Pugsley as Vice President of Technology and Operations to its executive team.

"Todd is a highly regarded executive with years of experience and leadership in the development and commercialization of chemical process technologies", said Dr. Mina Zarabian, CEO and founder of Carbonova. "Todd has a unique combination of deep knowledge of the technology fundamentals as well as leadership to strategize on the critical path and execute our technology commercialization roadmap."

Todd is a senior executive with decades of technical and leadership experience, most recently as Director of Corporate Technology and Strategy Development at Suncor Energy where he was responsible for the stewardship of their technology portfolio. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering and is a Professional Engineer (P.Eng) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

"I am excited to join the Carbonova team on its mission to develop and commercialize its revolutionary technology to produce high-value carbon nanofibers from greenhouse gases," said Dr. Pugsley. "I believe my experience in assessing and scaling a variety of technologies for the energy transition and working with a variety of stakeholders throughout my career will be an asset to Carbonova."

Todd is the latest addition to Carbonova's growing executive team, joining Chris Cornille who was previously appointed as Chief Commercial Officer in April (https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/carbonova-corp-appoints-chris-cornille-as-chief-commercial-officer-822702373.html). These appointments follow a successful capital raise, announced on March 13, 2024. Carbonova is on track to complete the engineering design of its first commercial demo unit; the new design will represent a significant scale-up from Carbonova's existing pilot facility and will contribute to the generation of thousands of tons of sustainable end products in different sectors of the market. (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbonova-corp-raised-6-million-to-produce-sustainable-materials-from-greenhouse-gas-emissions-302087104.html).

About Carbonova

Carbonova is a technology company developing a solution to produce high-volume, superior carbon nanofibers for use in massive market applications. Carbonova's technology utilizes greenhouse gas feedstocks (methane and carbon dioxide) and turns them into a sustainable and valuable solid commodity. The company owns the proprietary process and catalyst formulations. With headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, Carbonova is on track to build the first commercial carbon nanofiber unit in Canada.

