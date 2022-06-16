The Quebec-based real estate developer and management company aims to make the Brossard property the heart of Montreal's South Shore and render it even more accessible by enhancing its pedestrian orientation.

MONTREAL, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Carbonleo announces it is once again overseeing the management of Quartier DIX30, the second largest multifunctional shopping centre in Canada. The Quebec real estate development and management company is taking over management of the complex it helped develop 15 years ago. The management of Quartier DIX30, located in Brossard, adds to Carbonleo's roster of innovative projects, all of which aim to fulfill the consumer aspirations of today and tomorrow.

"We are extremely proud to once again become the managers of this unique property," says Nicolas Désourdy, Executive Vice-President & Partner at Carbonleo. "Quartier DIX30 is exactly the kind of property with the extraordinary potential that inspires us here at Carbonleo!" he adds. "We aim to continue shaping the success of the property, together with the current tenants. In addition to constantly improving the customer experience, we want to make Quartier DIX30 the true heart of the South Shore of Montreal and make it a Pedestrian Oriented Development (POD) in collaboration with the City of Brossard. Soon to be just a stone's throw from the new REM station, Quartier DIX30 will bring together everything customers need within a few minutes' walking distance!"

The Carbonleo team will now be responsible for the entire management of Quartier DIX30, overseeing operations, leasing, development and promotion of the property. The current management team remains in place, while several of its members have decided to join Carbonleo.

About Carbonleo

Founded in 2012, Carbonleo is a Quebec-based real estate development and management company with a progressive, vibrant, people-first and experience-oriented approach. Inspired by the world's top designers and international best practices, Carbonleo develops real estate projects that fulfill the consumer aspirations of today and tomorrow. It has more than 110 employees who bring unparalleled creativity and exceptional operational expertise. The company's portfolio includes numerous projects, including Quartier DIX30TM and Royalmount TM, as well as the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences in downtown Montreal. www.carbonleo.com

About Quartier DIX30

Quartier DIX30 is the second largest shopping centre in Canada. A veritable all-inclusive destination, the complex features more than 315 retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues to discover, including performance venues. DIX30 welcomes more than 24 million visitors each year and is home to more than 180 Quebec brands, in addition to supporting the local creative community. www.quartierdix30.com

