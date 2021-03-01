CarbonFree Technology and Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure Announce Sale of Ontario Solar Portfolio

The BrightRoof solar portfolio, comprised of 57 rooftop and 5 ground-mount operating projects located across the province, has a generating capacity 18.6 MWp and produces more than 20 GWh of clean electricity each year. Twelve of the projects in the portfolio are wholly owned, while the other 50 are owned in partnership with the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO), which will continue to hold its stake in the portfolio.

Over the past 10 years of working together, CarbonFree and CC&L Infrastructure have shifted their focus to developing and operating larger, utility-scale solar projects. In addition to the BrightRoof portfolio and 390 MWp of larger Ontario solar projects, the two companies have developed, constructed and operate 200 MWp of solar plants in Chile and have the rights to another 100 MWp of solar plants in Chile, to be constructed before the end of 2022.

CarbonFree and CC&L Infrastructure would like to thank the MNO for its steadfast partnership since 2012.

About CarbonFree Technology

CarbonFree Technology is a leading solar project developer, owner and operator, based in Toronto, Canada. CarbonFree develops and owns solar projects in Canada, the United States and Chile. Over the past 14 years, the company has developed more than 100 solar power projects across with a total capacity of more than 500 MWp. For more information, please visit www.carbonfree.com.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure

CC&L Infrastructure invests in middle-market infrastructure and infrastructure-like assets with highly attractive risk-return characteristics, long lives and the potential to generate stable cash flows. CC&L Infrastructure is a part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., a multi-boutique asset management firm whose affiliates collectively manage over CAD$86 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.cclinfrastructure.com.

SOURCE Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure

