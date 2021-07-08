Carbone Restaurant Group Readies for Explosive Growth

We are bringing game-changing concepts and technology into the restaurant industry. Tweet this

"We are bringing game-changing concepts and technology into the restaurant industry," said Benjamin Nasberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CRG. "This strategic investment will allow us to take CRG to new heights and capitalize on our business development plans."

The financing comes on the heels of CRG securing new development and franchising partners across Canada for the Company's flagship "FAST FIRED by Carbone" Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) pizza franchise concept. Additionally, CRG is on the cusp of launching several ghost kitchen brands that the Company expects will allow it to scale its business rapidly. CRG has also partnered with a high-tech global innovator to introduce pizza-making robots into the marketplace.

"We are delighted with the results for CRG as demonstrated by the strong reception from investors," said Kia Besharat, Senior Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets Origination at Gravitas Securities Inc. "Benjamin and the CRG management team are innovative, forward thinking and motivated, and investors were quick to understand CRG's value proposition as they now look to the next stages of growth. These are changing times and CRG is right on the cusp of that change."

About Carbone Restaurant Group

Carbone Restaurant Group (CRG) is an industry-leading restaurant group with a portfolio of various ghost kitchen brands, quick-service franchises, and robotic restaurant concepts. The company utilizes data-driven insights underpinned by rigorous market research to deploy new and innovative restaurant concepts that can scale rapidly with the support of CRG's global network of strategic partners. The company has recently pivoted towards a model that will enable CRG to quickly ramp up its quick service brick and mortar franchises, robotic restaurants, and ghost kitchens, while maintaining its focus on quality, customization, and convenience. With 4 active locations and over 10 locations in early development, CRG is well positioned to see exponential growth in the near-term and become a leader in the Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) market. CRG has a proven and experienced management team with over 40 years of combined experience in business development, marketing, and franchising.

For more information, please visit carbonerestaurantgroup.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

SOURCE Carbone Restaurant Group

For further information: Media Contact: GeoLyn Mantei, Chief Marketing Officer, Carbone Restaurant Group, 780-215-7468, [email protected]