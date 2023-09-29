Carbon60 places on The Globe and Mail's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Carbon60 is pleased to announce it placed No. 179 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Carbon60 earned its spot with three-year revenue growth of 270%.

"Our remarkable year-over-year growth underscores the exceptional quality of our team and their unwavering dedication to assisting Canadian businesses effectively plan, migrate, and operate efficiently on the cloud. Being recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies is a true honour," stated John Witte, President & CEO of Carbon60.

It's been a year of significant milestones, including OpsGuru, a Carbon60 company, entering a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, achieving AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency, and most recently receiving the 2023 Canadian AWS Partner Award. These accomplishments reinforce Carbon60's vision of becoming a premier cloud service provider dedicated to assisting Canadian organizations throughout their cloud transformation journey.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Carbon60

Carbon60 accelerates companies on their cloud journey with our managed hybrid IT services. We provide cloud assessment, migration, 24/7 SOC2 compliant managed operations and security services combined with cloud adoption, app modernization and data insights services to organizations across several industries. Our white-glove service is delivered by our certified experts using multiple clouds including AWS, Azure, Google and our VMware clouds across Canada. To learn more, visit: www.carbon60.com

SOURCE Carbon60

For further information: Sean MacInnes, Marketing Manager, 647-409-6165, [email protected]