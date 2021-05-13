Carbon60 accelerates digital transformation capabilities with acquisition of OpsGuru, an award-winning multi-cloud consultancy

OpsGuru strengthens Carbon60's ability to provide enterprise and public sector customers with infrastructure agility, security and seamless transitions to the cloud, along with 24/7 white-glove managed services

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Carbon60, a leading managed cloud hosting service provider, today announced its acquisition of OpsGuru (the "Company"), Canada's fastest growing multi-cloud and DevOps consultancy. The acquisition makes the combined company the preeminent Canadian multi-cloud transformation and managed services organization.

Recently recognized as the 2021 Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner of the Year in Canada, OpsGuru helps clients around the world adopt cloud technologies, upgrade workflows to cloud-native designs and secure and optimize systems for greater efficiency. The Company is a leading Canadian partner for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud and is a specialist in Kubernetes, an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

"The acquisition of OpsGuru dramatically accelerates Carbon60's realization of our vision to become the leading end-to-end multi-cloud service provider, helping Canadian companies plan, migrate and operate successfully in the cloud," said John Witte, President & CEO, Carbon60. "Combined, Carbon60 and OpsGuru can fully support clients across Canada in their cloud evolution."

The combined company will employ over 160 people, from certified cloud consultants across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, to software developers with application modernization expertise to system administrators and security professionals who serve as trusted advisors regardless of where clients are on their digital transformation journey. Existing and new Carbon60 clients will benefit from OpsGuru's cloud consulting experience, including Cloud Launchpad, a proprietary process that expedites cloud transformation using pre-built infrastructure-as-code templates and battle-tested best practices - reducing cloud transformation timelines from months to weeks.

"We're excited to join the Carbon60 family and provide our combined customers with a true end-to-end multi-cloud offering," said Anton Mishel, CEO of OpsGuru, "OpsGuru's trademark culture of innovation and curiosity fits very nicely with Carbon60's emphasis on providing responsive and reliable 24/7 managed services with a focus on excellence in customer experience."

"Carbon60 continues to grow rapidly by focusing on its strategy of delivering high-quality managed services for clients using hybrid cloud environments," said Jason Bremner, Research Vice President, Industry and Business Solutions at IDC Canada. "With the acquisition of OpsGuru, Carbon60 fills a gap for the under-served Canadian mid-market and enterprise companies that need expert assistance with their cloud initiatives to accelerate their modernization efforts."

This marks the third acquisition for Carbon60 since 2019 with the partnership of M/C Partners, a private equity firm.

About Carbon60

Carbon60 specializes in delivering secure managed cloud solutions for public and private sector organizations with business-critical workloads. Carbon60 provides secure and compliant 24/7 managed services using its cloud platforms across Canada, including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, to deliver scalable hybrid IT solutions. Carbon60 guides customers on their cloud journey and can engage with clients at any stage of their transition. Carbon60 provides a white-glove customer experience with a deep level of technical support services combined with a nimble approach making them the trusted choice for companies that need a partner to deliver solutions with exceptional reliability, performance and security. For more information, visit www.carbon60.com and LinkedIn.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada. Accelerating Cloud-native being the driving force of the company, OpsGuru's key services include cloud adoption, Kubernetes enablement, application modernization, insights from data, and cloud security. Through OpsGuru's signature product - the OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad - OpsGuru helps clients to achieve rapid cloud deployment with a secure and scalable cloud foundation. For more information, visit www.opsguru.io and LinkedIn.

About M/C Partners

M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the communications and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.2 billion of capital in over 130 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its eighth fund, partnering with promising companies and empowering strong leaders to accelerate growth, optimize operations, and build long-term value. For more information, visit www.mcpartners.com.

