Carbon Infrastructure Partners (CIP) Closes CIP Energy Fund 2 at $90 million

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Carbon Infrastructure Partners (CIP), an energy private equity firm, announced today that CIP Energy Fund 2 is fully invested following the closing of a $90 million GP-led private secondary transaction.

Partnering with a New York-based, secondary-focused investor and advised by Huron Transaction Advisory LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and KES 7 Capital Inc., CIP Energy Fund 2 acquired existing fund units comprised of private and public upstream Canadian oil & gas producers.

This transaction follows CIP Energy Fund 1, which closed in 2022, with committed capital of $32.5 million. CIP Energy Fund 1 has deployed capital into a go-public transaction with Lycos Energy (TSX: LCX) and secondary purchases of existing fund units.

Following on the successful close of CIP Energy Fund 2, CIP remains focused on private and public opportunities in the Canadian oil & gas sector. CIP has a robust pipeline of oil & gas opportunities that it expects to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

"The Canadian energy sector continues to offer up compelling opportunities," said Craig Golinowski, President and Managing Partner at CIP. "The current macro and geo-political environments, married with clear trends in global energy demand, creates a long-term investment opportunity from which we are well positioned to benefit. As it becomes more evident that best in class Canadian energy producers are essential to power the global economy, we expect that large pools of capital will return, resulting in a re-rating of assets."

"CIP sees many opportunities in Canadian energy which are complementary to our Carbon Management strategies, which are focused primarily on the United States," added Ryan Crawford, Managing Partner at CIP. "CIP remains committed to investing across the carbon lifecycle offering a wholistic strategy to investors seeking a hedge against inflation and meeting carbon emission goals."

About Carbon Infrastructure Partners

Based in Calgary and with professionals in California and Arizona, Carbon Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is an energy private equity firm, targeting risk-adjusted returns from energy production and carbon management. CIP has a twenty-one-year track record of investing in upstream Canadian energy producers having invested in 65 energy focused startups and total invested capital in of $1.4 billion. Please see www.carboninfrastructurepartners.com for more information.

This communication does not contain or constitute an offering of securities or an invitation, inducement or solicitation to invest. No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction that would, or is intended to, permit a public offering of securities, or possession or distribution of any offering or publicity material relating to securities of any entity in any country or jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.

SOURCE Carbon Infrastructure Partners

For further information: Media Contact: Matt Yemma, Peaks Strategies, [email protected]