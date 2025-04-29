Carbon Alpha Selects Mangrove as Digital MRV Solution for North Star Carbon Removal Project

Mangrove's solution will enable Carbon Alpha to track CO2 in real time and streamline the verification of carbon credits from the North Star project.

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Carbon Alpha, a Canadian carbon dioxide removal (CDR) project developer, has selected Mangrove Systems (Mangrove) as its digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (digital MRV) solution provider for its North Star carbon removal project. This strategic partnership brings together a leading biomass-based carbon removal initiative with a leading digital MRV solution to ensure transparency and trust in every ton of CO2 removed.

North Star, a partnership between Carbon Alpha and Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC), is a groundbreaking CDR initiative focused on biogenic carbon removal. The North Star project —the first-of-its-kind in Canada — will capture carbon dioxide from the MLTC Bioenergy Centre and store it deep underground in Saskatchewan's well defined geological formations. The project is designed as a Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) solution, converting sustainably sourced forestry waste into renewable energy and capturing the resulting biogenic CO2 for permanent storage. North Star is expected to generate approximately 90,000 high-quality carbon removal credits annually while providing local economic benefits and advancing Canada's net-zero goals.

By integrating Mangrove's digital MRV solution into North Star's operations, Carbon Alpha will achieve real-time tracking of the entire carbon removal process – from biomass delivery and CO2 capture through to injection and storage. All data from field sensors, capture equipment, and storage sites will be consolidated into one secure system, providing a continuous, auditable record of carbon removal performance. This ensures complete, accurate, and verifiable CO2 removal data for every tonne captured, reinforcing Carbon Alpha's commitment to transparency and enabling efficient oversight by verification bodies and stakeholders.

Mangrove's digital MRV solution is known for its robust capabilities in data management, automation, and reporting for carbon projects. The solution consolidates operational data across capture, transport, and storage, giving project developers a unified carbon system of record to drive key decisions on commercialization and compliance. By providing end-to-end traceability of each molecule of CO2, Mangrove's solution ensures complete visibility across the entire carbon removal process, fostering trust and confidence among stakeholders. Importantly, it also streamlines the carbon credit issuance process: the system can automatically compile the necessary reporting for independent validation and verification, and interface with carbon registries to accelerate credit issuance and serialization. For Carbon Alpha, this means the credits generated by North Star's removals can be issued more efficiently and with full confidence in their integrity.

"This partnership marks a major step forward in our mission to deliver credible, measurable climate solutions," said Patrick Elliott, COO of Carbon Alpha. "By leveraging Mangrove's digital MRV solution, we can ensure that every tonne of CO2 we remove is accounted for with the highest degree of accuracy and transparency. Mangrove's solution gives us and our stakeholders confidence that North Star's carbon removal impact is real, permanent, and verifiable."

"At Mangrove, we are thrilled to support innovative projects like North Star that push the boundaries of carbon removal," said Brandon Vlaar, CEO of Mangrove Systems. "Carbon Alpha's dedication to high-integrity carbon removal reflects the type of bold, scalable projects we aim to empower with our digital MRV technology. This collaboration demonstrates how digital MRV can underpin scalable carbon removal by providing the data integrity needed to engage partners, regulators, and credit buyers."

For more information about North Star, please visit www.carbonalpha.com/northstar .

About Carbon Alpha



Carbon Alpha is a Canadian CDR developer dedicated to supplying carbon removal credits at scale. Founded in 2021 in Calgary, Carbon Alpha specializes in bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) projects, taking carbon removal initiatives from concept to credit generation. The company's integrated team of experts focuses on developing high-quality, scalable CDR projects that permanently remove CO2 from the atmosphere while delivering economic and environmental co-benefits. Carbon Alpha's flagship North Star project underscores its mission to create sustainable, community-driven carbon removal solutions that support climate targets and foster local development. For more information, visit: www.CarbonAlpha.com.

About Mangrove Systems



Mangrove Systems provides the leading digital measurement, reporting, and verification (digital MRV) solution for carbon dioxide removal (CDR) and carbon capture & storage (CCS) projects. Mangrove tracks every molecule of CO2 that flows through project operations, providing a digital, fully auditable system to support project commercialization & compliance. Mangrove Systems is trusted by many of the largest carbon projects in the world to bring trust, transparency, and integrity to carbon project operations. For more information, visit: www.MangroveSystems.com.

Media Contacts: Carbon Alpha - Patrick Elliott, COO; Mangrove Systems - Evan Little, COO