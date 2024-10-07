Carbon Alpha and MLTC's North Star project listed on Puro.earth's platform

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) and Carbon Alpha today announced their North Star project has passed Puro.earth's Preliminary Assessment and is now registered as a Future Facility on Puro.earth's carbon removal platform. North Star is the first Canadian carbon removal project to be listed on the platform.

To view the listing, please visit https://puro.earth/CORC-co2-removal-certificate/supplier-listing/north-star-93

The Preliminary Assessment involved a thorough review of North Star's project design documents, which addressed technical criteria, environmental safeguards, community co-benefits, biomass sustainability and lifecycle assessment. The positive result of the assessment demonstrates North Star's alignment with the Puro Standard and the Geological Stored Carbon methodology. This achievement represents an important milestone in the project's progression.

"We're thrilled to see this joint carbon dioxide removal (CDR) collaboration of Carbon Alpha and the Meadow Lake Tribal Council in Saskatchewan, which promises to have a profound impact on wildfire mitigation activities. We congratulate Carbon Alpha for successfully completing our preliminary assessment process for being issued CO2 Removal Certificates for their promising bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) project and look forward to the next steps in deployment of the facility," said Joseph Kochanski, Head of Operations, Americas, Puro.earth.

For more information on North Star, please visit www.carbonalpha.com/northstar

About Carbon Alpha

Carbon Alpha is a team of fully integrated, technical professionals dedicated to carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects in Canada. Carbon Alpha has the expertise to design, construct, and operate storage, transportation and capture aspects of a CDR project, as well as develop and deliver high-quality CDR credits to a growing marketplace. Carbon Alpha is committed to creating a sustainable world for future generations by developing high-quality, scalable carbon solutions.

About Meadow Lake Tribal Council

MLTC was formed in 1981 and represents nine First Nations of Northwest Saskatchewan. MLTC invests in businesses to meaningfully participate in Saskatchewan's economy, supporting economic reconciliation in a rural and remote area of the province. 100% of economic benefits from projects flow directly to the nine First Nations, to foster local economic growth, enhance on-reserve education, healthcare, youth and elder programs, housing; and other community social and infrastructure needs.

About Puro.earth

Puro.earth is the world's leading carbon-crediting platform for durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR). Via the Puro Standard's rigorous carbon credit methodologies, suppliers that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere for at least 100 years are certified and issued CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) into the transparent Puro Registry. CORCs are then purchased by ambitious corporations like Microsoft, Shopify, and Zurich Insurance, to help address climate change and neutralize residual carbon emissions. In 2021, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth and together are driving forward the carbon removal industry, enabling new revenue streams to accelerate its growth.

For further information on project North Star contact: [email protected]