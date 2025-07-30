CaratLane Introduces Exclusive Silver Rakhi Collection in the U.S. and Canada for Raksha Bandhan 2025

ISELIN, N.J., July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- CaratLane, a TATA product and India's leading omni-channel jewelry brand, has launched its first-ever exclusive Silver Rakhi Collection in the U.S. and Canada for Raksha Bandhan 2025. Rooted in the brand's commitment to celebrating Indian traditions globally, this collection allows NRIs to honor the cherished festival of sibling bonds with elegance, authenticity, and a sense of home—no matter the distance.

CaratLane's Silver Rakhi Collection Saumen Bhaumik, MD, CaratLane - A TATA Product

Available through CaratLane's dedicated U.S. e-commerce platform, each rakhi is handcrafted in hallmarked 925 sterling silver—blending traditional motifs with modern design. More than just a thread, each piece is a keepsake-quality jewel that embodies love, memories, and the timeless connection between siblings.

Saumen Bhaumik, Managing Director of CaratLane said, "We've always believed that jewelry should tell a story. With the launch of our Silver Rakhi Collection in the U.S. & Canada, we're helping siblings tell their story, and come closer—no matter how far apart they are. Every rakhi is handcrafted in sterling silver and designed to be cherished long after the festival is over. It's a celebration of love, culture, and fine Indian artistry—brought to the heart of the Indian diaspora in the U.S. With Dallas on the horizon, we're just getting started."

The launch marks a significant milestone in CaratLane's broader strategy to serve Indian customers living abroad, helping them stay connected to their heritage through beautifully designed, purpose-driven offerings. It follows the successful opening of CaratLane's first international retail store in New Jersey in October 2024—a key step in the brand's global expansion.

Continuing its growth, CaratLane is set to open its second U.S. retail store in Dallas, Texas by Diwali 2025, reinforcing its commitment to building a strong presence in the U.S. and making Indian craftsmanship more accessible to a global audience. The decision comes on the heels of the overwhelming success of CaratLane's New Jersey store, which has been warmly embraced by the Indian community for its design-focused collection, welcoming in-store experience, and celebration of Indian traditions—encouraging the brand to further expand across the country.

To browse the Silver Rakhi Collection and make your sibling feel loved this festive season, visit: www.caratlane.us

Link for the collection - https://www.caratlane.us/silver-silver+rakhi

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740919/CaratLane_Silver_Rakhi_Collection.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740921/Saumen_Bhaumik_CaratLane.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740920/CaratLane_A_TATA_product_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CaratLane

