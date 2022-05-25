Carassauga Closes the Market

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Marek Ruta, Chairman, Carassauga, and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the start of the 37th annual Carassauga Festival of Cultures and to close the market.

The Carassauga Festival of Cultures is Canada's largest multicultural event that celebrates over 25 different cultures from around the world with the very best of food, entertainment, and culture. Visit carassauga.com for more details.