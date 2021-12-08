Carasell Club Retail Lounge Launches in Toronto

When you walk into Carasell Club Retail Lounge, you are met with a cozy Queen W vibe showcasing an expansive mural by local artist Eli Kimmer, nostalgic holiday movie posters that make for amazing photo-ops, and a rustic lounge setting that makes you want to kick off your blundstones and spend the day. Each evening, musical artists, such as; Notifi, Ferraro Band, & Brass & Timber and more, host intimate performances, giving local businesses the opportunity to cross promote and take the guest experience to another level.

"The idea is to bring a community of art and business together and provide the brands with a level of value at a fraction of traditional retail costs. For the guests, we want to give them an experience like no other. Pop-up markets are amazing, but this is more than that, we've taken pieces of everything that Toronto holds close to their hearts, musicians, artists, businesses, and have given them a home under one roof."

says Freddy Gervasi, CEO of Carasell Club Retail Lounge."

"This retail lounge delivers on everything we've missed over the past two years, and touches on everything we have learned, which is the importance of local businesses and supporting our community, added Freddy Gervasi, CEO of Carasell Club Retail Lounge."

Carasell Club Retail Lounge will feature local brands including BinBreeze, Dom, Après Actif, Buzzd, Somm, Roomme, Aku, No Days Wasted and more. To bridge the gap between online and in-person, shoppers will be able to purchase through the Shop The Club app using QR codes and have their purchase delivered to them, same day. Guests can also interact with brands that choose to be on location.

Admission to Carasell Club Retail Lounge is free until 5 PM, and then $5 admission will be charged to support the musicians. Visit ShopTheClub.ca and download the app to view artist performance schedules, watch influencers interact live with the brands and register for access to exclusive events.

For more information, please visit https://shoptheclub.ca .

ABOUT CARASELL CLUB

Carasell Club is a multi-channel platform for premium brands curated by our partnership team to give our customers a unique and modern shopping experience.

