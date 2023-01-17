AP Dhillon, as well as Banx & Ranx, Preston Pablo and Rêve together in a special collaborative performance, and Tenille Townes to perform at The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast in Edmonton

Tickets to Canada's biggest night in music on March 13 are available at ticketmaster.ca/junos

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced the next lineup of artists set to perform at The 2023 JUNO Awards Broadcast hosted for the second time by Hollywood superstar Simu Liu. Inaugural JUNO Awards performances will be made by global phenomenon AP Dhillon, as well as multi-platinum songwriter/producer duo Banx & Ranx together with acclaimed singer/songwriter Preston Pablo and dance-pop icon Rêve. JUNO Award winning country star Tenille Townes will also take the stage for the first time ever. The artists join the previously announced line-up of performances from Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Nickelback and four-time JUNO nominee Tate McRae.

The 52nd JUNO Awards, produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company), will broadcast and stream live across Canada from Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages. Tickets for The 2023 JUNO Awards start at $49.00 (including tax plus fees) and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos, by phone and in-person at the Rogers Place box office.

This year's nominees will be revealed at the 2023 JUNO Award Nominee Announcement Presented by Ontario Creates in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, January 31. Music lovers can watch the press conference live on CBC.ca/music/junos at 11 a.m. ET and be the first to meet the honourees. The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2023 will take place in Edmonton, AB from Thursday, March 9 through Monday, March 13, 2023, culminating with The JUNO Awards Broadcast.

Media accreditation for the 2023 JUNO Awards is now open at junoawards.ca/media-accreditation. Media have until February 7, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET to apply.

Full press release here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

For further information: Dillon Shaver, rock-it promotions, [email protected]