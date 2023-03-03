Choclair, DJ Mel Boogie, Dream Warriors, Haviah Mighty, Kardinal Offishall, Maestro Fresh Wes, Michie Mee and TOBi come together to spotlight the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop

Avril Lavigne and Lauren Spencer Smith to present on the CBC Broadcast; Spencer Smith also joins the JUNO Songwriters' Circle lineup

Ryan Reynolds makes a special virtual appearance to induct Nickelback during The Canadian Music Hall Of Fame Induction Presented by TD; Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid to present the honour live

Tickets to The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards are available now at ticketmaster.ca/junos

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced the complete list of performers who will take The 2023 JUNO Awards stage. This year's show, hosted for the second time by Hollywood legend, Simu Liu, will broadcast live and nationwide from Rogers Place on Monday, March 13 at 6 PM MT/8 PM ET on CBC TV, CBC Radio One and CBC Music. The show will also stream live on CBC Gem, CBC Listen, globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos, and on CBC Music's Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.

Canada's biggest night in music will showcase nine show-stopping performances including a spotlight on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, written and produced by four-time JUNO Award Winner and Global A&R at Def Jam Records Kardinal Offishall alongside award winning artist, writer and actress Jemeni, with involvement from ADVANCE, Canada's Black Music Business Collective and the JUNO Rap Music Advisory Committee. Kardinal Offishall will host the celebration with Haviah Mighty, who became the first woman to win the JUNO Award for Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2022 Broadcast. The collective performance, developed in consultation with the JUNO Rap Music Advisory Committee, will showcase the talents of four-time JUNO Award winner Choclair, Toronto rap duo Dream Warriors, two-time JUNO Award winner Maestro Fresh Wes, hip hop pioneer Michie Mee, five-time nominee and 2021 JUNO Award winner TOBi and veteran entertainer DJ Mel Boogie spinning. The track was produced by renowned recording artist Rich Kidd in celebration of the history of the genre.

Tickets for The 2023 JUNO Awards start at $49.00 (including tax plus fees) and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos, by phone and in-person at Rogers Place.

