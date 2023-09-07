Capstone Asset Management Launches Unique Canadian Equity Strategy For Clients Seeking Investments Consistent With Their Christian Values

Introducing Capstone's First Biblically Oriented Canadian Equity Investment Solution: Combining Performance and Christian-Based Values, Targeting Dividend-Paying Stocks

LANGLEY, BC, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Capstone Asset Management Inc. ("Capstone"), a boutique Canadian fund manager, is pleased to announce the launch of the Capstone Canadian Equity Income Strategy ("CCEIS") for discretionary management clients of Capstone's Private Wealth division. Capstone has been managing CCEIS within separately managed accounts for existing clients since October 2022.

With CCEIS, Capstone offers clients well diversified portfolios, investing primarily in the dividend-paying equities of what Capstone believes to be high-quality Canadian companies. While Capstone's biblical worldview has always guided the firm's investment activities, CCEIS is the first strategy where Capstone explicitly assesses each underlying investment holding through the lens of Capstone's Biblically Informed Overlay ("BIO").

"Since Capstone's founding in 2004, we have been striving to manage our clients' assets in a manner that is consistent with our biblical understanding," said Glenn Murray, President and Chief Investment Officer of Capstone Asset Management Inc. "Our new Canadian Equity Income Strategy provides an opportunity for clients to achieve what we believe will be excellent long-term investment returns while investing in a manner consistent with their values."

Capstone evaluates each potential investment within CCEIS using its proprietary BIO investment process that combines third-party research tools with Capstone's own analysis. Some of the principles guiding Capstone's approach include valuing highly and respecting deeply all human life, being responsible in the stewardship and care of God's creation and supporting a society that pursues healthy behaviours within its citizenship.

CCEIS, which is actively managed by Paul Carter and Harrison Cho, is an addition to Capstone's broad selection of funds that focus on both traditional and non-traditional investments. Capstone also plans to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) version of CCEIS in the coming months.

About Capstone Asset Management

Based in Langley, British Columbia, Capstone has been serving private and institutional clients since 2004, and is registered as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer. As of August 31, 2023, Capstone managed in excess of $750 million across its funds and discretionary client portfolios.

