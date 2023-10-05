Capstone Asset Management Launches New Impact Investment Fund Aligned With Christian Values

Capstone Holds Initial Close for Capstone Kinvest Impact Fund I Limited Partnership, as a First Step in the Firm's Impact Investing Journey

LANGLEY, BC, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Capstone Asset Management Inc. ("Capstone"), a boutique Canadian fund manager, is very pleased to announce the initial closing of the Capstone Kinvest Impact Fund I Limited Partnership ("Capstone Kinvest LP").

Capstone Kinvest LP is an innovative African agriculture fund focused on Rwanda. Its primary mission is to empower local entrepreneurs in cultivating farmland, with a special emphasis on empowering women. The fund aims to foster sustainable economic growth by facilitating farmland ownership for these workers, becoming an enduring source of economic prosperity for both individuals and the local community.

Capstone has joined forces with Kinvest Venture Partners in Kigali, Rwanda, leveraging their deep-rooted expertise in African markets. This strategic alliance ensures professional oversight of the fund's farmland operations, comprehensive employee training and skills development. Together with Kinvest, Capstone is committed to reducing poverty in Africa by fostering sustainable wealth creation and local ownership.

Glenn Murray, Capstone's President and Chief Investment Officer, emphasized the alignment of the new Impact Fund with Capstone's enduring mission: "Our Biblical Worldview has always guided our investment approach. We are excited to offer investment solutions that have the potential to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns while aligning with our Christian values. Capstone's foray into the Impact Investment market is a natural extension of our mission. We anticipate the Capstone Kinvest LP to have a profound and lasting positive impact on the lives of Rwandans."

Capstone is actively raising capital for the second and future closings of Capstone Kinvest LP, and expects this to be the first of multiple Capstone Kinvest investment vehicles that will be focused on African development.

About Capstone Asset Management

Based in Langley, British Columbia, Capstone has been serving private and institutional clients since 2004, and is registered as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer. As of September 30, 2023, Capstone managed in excess of $750 million across its funds and discretionary client portfolios.

SOURCE Capstone Asset Management Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Maria Dawes, CIM, CFP, Portfolio Manager, Phone: 1 (855) 437-7103, Email: [email protected]