Capstone Asset Management Launches Canada's First Biblically Informed Mutual Funds With ETF Series, Bringing Values-Aligned Investing to Canadian Christians

The New Funds provide Canadian Investors with Professionally Managed Equity Funds Aligned with Christian Values

LANGLEY, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Capstone Asset Management Inc. ("Capstone") as trustee, manager and promoter, today announced the launch of two new mutual funds (together, the "Funds"), each offering four mutual fund series of units and one exchange-traded ("ETF") series of units, marking the launch of the first broadly accessible biblically informed investment options in Canada.

Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund (TSX: BIVC): Seeks to generate a positive long-term return through a combination of capital gains and dividend income by investing primarily in common shares of Canadian companies listed on a Canadian stock exchange that carry on businesses that are, in Capstone's view, not inconsistent with Biblical values.

Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund (TSX: BIVU): Seeks to generate positive long-term returns for investors, primarily through capital appreciation and secondarily through dividend income, by investing primarily in common shares of U.S. companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange and that, in Capstone's view, conduct their business in a manner that is not inconsistent with Biblical values.

The Funds are denominated in Canadian dollars. ETF series units and mutual fund series units of the Funds may be purchased through appropriately registered dealers and may be held by investors through registered and non-registered accounts.

Addressing a Long-Standing Need

For years, Canadian Christians and faith-based organizations have sought professionally managed investment options that reflect their values. Many have relied on U.S.-based solutions that present challenges or ESG products that may not align with biblical principles.

"Canadian Christians have expressed a desire for investment options that honour their faith," said Glenn Murray, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Asset Management. "Our new funds offer a disciplined approach to equity investing with biblical research criteria applied alongside traditional fundamental analysis, providing a solution that has been missing in the Canadian marketplace."

Rooted in Christian Values, Managed with Expertise

Capstone applies a rigorous research methodology guided by four biblical principles:

Valuing all human life

Stewarding creation responsibly

Encouraging human flourishing,

Applying biblical wisdom

This process, in addition to rigorous fundamental analysis, identifies companies seeking to operate, produce, or serve in a manner consistent with these values.

The biblical research process excludes companies deriving revenue from activities identified as inconsistent with Christian values, including:

Predatory Lending

Gaming

Weapons Manufacturing

Excessive Political Activism

Alcohol/Cannabis/Tobacco

Human Rights Violations

Adult Entertainment

Abortion

Oversight and Governance

To support its research process, Capstone has partnered with Brightlight Impact, a third-party research firm that performs independent analysis.

All stock selections are reviewed and approved by Capstone's Biblically Informed Oversight (BIO) Committee. This committee is comprised of four members with over 100 years of combined experience who review and vote on all stock selections from a biblical perspective. The committee includes one independent member who is external to Capstone.

"We recognize the sacred responsibility of stewarding resources entrusted to us," added Maria Dawes, BBA CIM CFP, Portfolio Manager at Capstone Asset Management. "These funds provide a solution for churches, ministries, and individual believers who want to steward their assets with both wisdom and integrity--bringing together professional investment management with values alignment that matters to those seeking portfolios that reflect Christian principles."

Serving the Faith Community

The launch of the Funds addresses a significant gap in the Canadian investment landscape. Faith-based organizations, including churches, Christian foundations, and denominational pension funds, now have access to Canadian-domiciled equity funds that seek alignment with Christian values while pursuing appropriate investment returns. These are the most broadly accessible biblically informed investment options in Canada.

About Capstone Asset Management

Founded in British Columbia in 2004, Capstone Asset Management is an innovative investment management firm managing assets for clients across Canada. With offices in Langley, BC, and Cambridge, ON, Capstone's 32-person team includes 5 Portfolio Managers and 2 Associate Portfolio Managers who serve high-net-worth individuals, institutions, financial advisors, and faith-based organizations.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. The simplified prospectus, fund facts, and ETF facts are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or consult with a registered investment dealer or advisor.

