Capstone Asset Management Files Preliminary Prospectus for Two Biblically Informed Equity Funds

LANGLEY, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Capstone Asset Management Inc. ("Capstone"), as trustee, manager, and promoter, is pleased to announce that on August 12, 2025, it filed a preliminary simplified prospectus with Canadian securities regulators for two new mutual funds, Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund and Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund (collectively, the "Funds"), each offering both mutual fund series units and exchange-traded fund ("ETF") series units.

The investment objective of each Fund is described below:

Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund (BIVC): Seeks to generate long-term returns through capital gains and dividend income by investing primarily in common shares of Canadian companies listed on a Canadian stock exchange that conduct their business, in Capstone's view, in a manner, consistent with Biblical values.





Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund (BIVU): Seeks to generate long-term returns primarily through capital appreciation and secondarily through dividend income by investing mainly in common shares of U.S. companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange that conduct their business, in Capstone's view, in a manner, consistent with Biblical values.

Each Fund will offer Series A, Series D, Series F, Series I, and ETF Series units. Capstone has applied to list the ETF Series units on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Listing is subject to receiving conditional approval from the TSX and satisfaction of original listing requirements.

The preliminary simplified prospectus, fund facts, and ETF facts are available at SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

About Capstone Asset Management Inc.

Based in Langley, British Columbia, Capstone has been serving private and institutional clients since 2004, and is registered as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer. It is dedicated to bridging the gap between financial goals and values-driven impact. Capstone manages close to $1B of AUM.

Important Information

A preliminary prospectus dated August 12, 2025, relating to the Funds has been filed with certain Canadian securities commissions or similar authorities. You cannot buy units of the Funds until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the prospectus of the Funds.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

