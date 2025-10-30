Capstone Asset Management Launches Canada's First Biblically Informed ETFs on Toronto Stock Exchange

BIVC and BIVU provide Canadian investors with professionally managed, exchange traded equity funds aligned with Christian values

LANGLEY, BC, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Capstone Asset Management Inc. ("Capstone") as trustee, manager and promoter, today announced the launch of two new mutual funds (together, the "Funds"), each offering four mutual fund series of units and one exchange-traded ("ETF") series of units, marking the launch of the first broadly accessible biblically informed investment options in Canada. The initial offering of the ETF series units of each Fund has closed and the ETF series units of each Fund are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") when the market opens today.

Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund (TSX: BIVC): Seeks to generate a positive long-term return through a combination of capital gains and dividend income by investing primarily in common shares of Canadian companies listed on a Canadian stock exchange that carry on businesses that are, in Capstone's view, not inconsistent with Biblical values.





Seeks to generate a positive long-term return through a combination of capital gains and dividend income by investing primarily in common shares of Canadian companies listed on a Canadian stock exchange that carry on businesses that are, in Capstone's view, not inconsistent with Biblical values. Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund (TSX: BIVU): Seeks to generate positive long-term returns for investors, primarily through capital appreciation and secondarily through dividend income, by investing primarily in common shares of U.S. companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange and that, in Capstone's view, conduct their business in a manner that is not inconsistent with Biblical values.

The Funds are denominated in Canadian dollars. ETF series units and mutual fund series units of the Funds may be purchased through appropriately registered dealers and may be held by investors through registered and non-registered accounts.

"Many Canadian investors have expressed interest in investment options that reﬂect their values," said Glenn Murray, CFA, President and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of Capstone Asset Management. "Our new funds offer a disciplined approach to equity investing with biblical research criteria applied alongside traditional fundamental analysis."

About The Funds

Capstone applies a rigorous research methodology guided by four biblical principles: valuing all human life, stewarding creation responsibly, encouraging human flourishing, and applying biblical wisdom. This process, in addition to rigorous fundamental analysis, identifies companies seeking to operate, produce products or serve in a way that is consistent with these values.

Led by Chief Investment Ofﬁcer Paul Carter, CFA, the funds are managed by the same experienced team applying the same disciplined approach that has guided the successful Capstone Canadian Equity Income Strategy since October 30, 2022.

To support its research process, Capstone has partnered with Brightlight Impact, a third-party research firm, that performs independent analysis.

All proposed investee companies are reviewed and approved by Capstone's Biblically Informed Overlay (BIO) Committee. This committee is comprised of four members with over 100 years of combined experience, including one independent member.

Maria Dawes, BBA CIM CFP, Portfolio Manager at Capstone Asset Management, added: "We've worked for many years with clients and foundations who want to steward their assets with both wisdom and integrity. These new funds provide a solution that brings together professional investment management with the values alignment that matters to those seeking portfolios aligned with Christian principles."

About Capstone Asset Management

Founded in British Columbia in 2004, Capstone Asset Management is an innovative investment management ﬁrm managing assets for clients across Canada. With ofﬁces in Langley, BC, and Cambridge, ON, Capstone's 32-person team includes 5 Portfolio Managers and 2 Associate Portfolio Managers who serve high-net-worth individuals, institutions, ﬁnancial advisors, and faith-based organizations.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. The simplified prospectus, fund facts, and ETF facts are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Capstone Asset Management, Attn: Gerard Feliciano - Director of Business Development, Direct: 604.546.1504, Cell: 236.858.5356, Email: [email protected], Website: [Media Kit] (https://www.capstoneassets.ca/media-kit.html)