Capstone Asset Management Enhances Investment Team with Addition of Senior Portfolio Manager James Jung and Director of Real Estate Investments Clayton Rutquist

LANGLEY, BC, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Capstone Asset Management ("Capstone"), a boutique Canadian fund manager, is pleased to announce the strategic appointments of James Jung and Clayton Rutquist to its investment team.

James joins Capstone from Avenue Living Asset Management, where he was CEO of LOGYX Management Solutions. Previously, he was Chief Investment Officer for Pinnacle Wealth Brokers, where he was portfolio manager for the firm's award-winning private debt fund that structured and provided private mezzanine loans to corporations. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Energy & Banking with DBRS Limited. James brings leadership and management to Capstone's public and private credit investments.

Clayton's role will be to lead and manage Capstone's real estate investments. Having led over $1 billion in debt financings and direct real estate investments, Clayton brings to Capstone a broad background in real estate and underwriting. This experience has been developed with 12 years at GE in various underwriting positions, six of which were as a Director in the real estate sector. With additional experience in commercial banking his experience is well balanced by his work as a senior finance executive with a large private developer and property manager.

"The addition of James and Clayton perfectly aligns with our vision to strengthen our investment capabilities," remarked Glenn Murray, Capstone's President and Chief Investment Officer. "Their expertise complements our existing team and underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

About Capstone Asset Management

Based in Langley, British Columbia, Capstone has been serving private and institutional clients since 2004, and is registered as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer. As of February 29, 2024, Capstone managed in excess of $800 million across its funds and discretionary client portfolios.

