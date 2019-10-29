Caprion Biosciences Leads Pre-Conference Workshop on Best Practices for Biomarkers Validation at Upcoming AAPS PharmaSci 360 Conference

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Caprion is pleased to announce its leadership role in a Pre-Conference Workshop at the upcoming AAPS PharmaSci 360 conference, San Antonio, Texas.

The workshop initiated by Caprion's team and led by Dr. Virginia Litwin, Vice-President of Flow Cytometry, will include pharmaceutical, biotech and regulatory leaders in biomarker research.

The workshop entitled "Best Practices for the Development and Fit-for-Purpose Validation of Biomarker Methods" will consist of presentations and break-out sessions, leading to consensus on the best practice for biomarker assay development and minimum validation requirements based on intended use. As a result of the workshop, a white paper will propose recommendations for the industry and regulatory agencies.

"Caprion's involvement in this pre-conference workshop reflects its commitment to be an active player and a leader in defining the industry standards when it comes to the development of robust assay validation strategies", stated Dr. Lorella Di Donato, Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. "

Dr. Litwin is a frequent speaker, moderator, and panelist at pharmaceutical industry, scientific, and clinical conferences, and was recently recognized at the 2019 WRIB meeting for her outstanding contribution. She is the chair of the Document Development Committee for the new CLSI guidance document H62: The Validation of Assay Performed by Flow Cytometry, which will be open for public comment until November 18.

About Caprion Biosciences Inc.

Caprion Biosciences is the leading provider of specialized immunology and proteomics services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Caprion has achieved top-tier growth in recent years based on its proprietary multiparametric flow cytometry for monitoring of immune responses and mass spectrometry services for quantitative and robust measurement of protein biomarkers. Caprion recently merged with HistoGeneX, a leading provider of immuno-histochemistry and genomics biomarker assessment services, to create a global leader in immune monitoring, protein characterization, and tissue pathology solutions for immunotherapy and drug development. The combined entities have nine laboratory facilities globally located in Canada, the United States, Belgium, UK, Australia, and China. Caprion and HistoGeneX are both privately held companies and majority-owned by Arsenal Capital Partners. For more information: www.caprion.com.

