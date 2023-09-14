Capitalize For Kids' 10th Annual Investors Conference to Raise Two Million for Youth Mental Health

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - On October 18th and 19th, over 450 senior professionals from across the alternative investment industry will come together at The Carlu in Toronto for two full days of engaging content, robust idea generation, and productive networking. While firms are focused on advancing their business objectives, these professionals also gather to support the state of youth mental services across Canada. All proceeds from the Capitalize for Kids (C4K) Investors Conference are deployed by the organization's Impact Team, which focuses on improving the accessibility of youth mental health services in Canada. Since its inception, C4K has raised over $15 million for the cause, and hopes that the 10th anniversary conference will bring more resources to a sector that needs support more than ever.

This year's anniversary celebration is set to be Capitalize for Kids' biggest and most impactful Investors Conference yet. Lucia Liscio, Managing Director, Business Development, comments "After 10 years, it is wonderful to see this caliber of speakers on our stage, many of whom return year after year". Highlights include a record number of keynote addresses delivered by industry legends, including David Rubenstein from The Carlyle Group, Paul Singer from Elliot Investment Management, Carla Harris from Morgan Stanley, and Mellody Hobson from Ariel Investments, amongst others. This year the conference also provides diverse content in the form of best ideas pitches, and thematic panels including real estate, global macro, private credit, and AI. Building on the success of last year, the conference will include a robust Capital Introduction Program powered by iConnections' platform.

While nearly sold out, a handful of sponsorship opportunities and tickets remain. For interest in corporate sponsorships, contact C4K's business development team at [email protected]. To purchase a ticket for the conference, please visit the conference page here. For all corporate and/or personal philanthropic involvement, please visit our donation page to donate directly or contact the C4K team.

About Capitalize for Kids: Capitalize for Kids is a charitable organization working to build capacity in youth mental health services so that more kids can access the care they need, when they need it. C4K works alongside kids' mental health agencies across Canada, providing pro-bono strategic guidance, change management support, and seed funding for implementation. This work is in large funded by the Capitalize for Kids Investors Conference, as well as smaller community-focused events throughout the year. For more information regarding Capitalize for Kids or the Investors Conference, please visit www.capitalizeforkids.org or contact us.

SOURCE Capitalize for Kids

For further information: Media Contact: Lucia Liscio, Managing Director, Capitalize for Kids, 416-670-3007