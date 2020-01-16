Capital Pro-Égaux Inc Announces the Payment of a Special Cash Dividend

LACHENAIE, QC, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Capital Pro-Égaux Inc. (the "Company") (NEX: CPE.H) announces the declaration a one-time special cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on February 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2020.

